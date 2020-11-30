After serving six weeks as interim marshal of Bellevue, Mynde Heil was appointed by the City Council last week to take over as head of the Bellevue Marshal’s Office permanently.
Mayor Ned Burns sang her praises during the meeting on Nov. 23, saying that Heil would “put a shine back on the department,” after what he described as a “particularly unsavory period” in the Marshal's Office.
“I have the utmost confidence in Mynde’s knowledge of the department and her knowledge of law enforcement in general,” Burns said. “I can’t say enough in favor of her ethics as a person.”
Heil’s appointment comes after former Marshal William Ross Scaggs was fired from the position last month following his arrest for felony delivery of marijuana on Oct. 13. An investigation by the Idaho State Police alleged that Scaggs delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal, ISP said at the time. That case remains under investigation.
Heil has 17 years of law enforcement experience. Previously, she worked for the Twin Falls Police Department before being sworn in to the Bellevue Marshal’s Office in 2018.
Heil delivered seven letters of recommendation to City Hall before Burns nominated her for the permanent position, though the council stopped short of reviewing them publicly.
City Councilman Greg Cappel said that would not be necessary, based on her performance on the job already.
Heil thanked the council and mayor.
“I won’t let you guys down,” she said.
The council recommended that Heil appoint fellow policeman Kirtus Gaston to serve as assistant marshal. Heil indicated that his appointment would be forthcoming.
In other Bellevue news:
• The council voted to sell as surplus a Taurus station wagon belonging to the Marshal’s Office and agreed to spend $7,650.60 for three Marshal’s Office vehicle radios to improve communications for public safety.
• The council voted to spend $8,462.22 for three sets of turnout safety gear for the Fire Department.
• The council voted to support an agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department for ITD’s inspection of a bridge at Glen Aspen Drive, with no cost to the city.
• The council approved $86,592.50 expense for reuse water system improvements, paid to JC Constructors Inc.
• The council approved election results from the Nov. 3 election.
Hmm...considering all these derisive posts intimating a lawless police force throughout our relatively small county community, makes you a bit circumspect of what it is like to be a black man in a police state in this country, which is the essence of BLM.
Congratulations officer Heil. You are a qualified and compassionate person and will serve Bellevue well in your capacity as marshal!
The marshall selling dope was good fun. The Hailey officer who shot his fiance and then himself in Bellevue was another story. These people are armed and dangerous, as we say. "Under investigation" is translated to we are burying the stories for so long as it takes for people to forget about them. I have seen how the culture here is don't talk about it and it didn't happen for many crimes which might embarrass someone in power or who owns a business. So it goes.
Not to forget the HPD chief who the Ag was investigating and they found evidence so he retired to keep from being fired
Or the Lincoln County Sheriff, who is a child molester, worked for Hailey and Bellevue PD's. Three out of the four were the head of their departments. I ask myself, would they hire good police officers or officers who will look the other way. Regardless Mayor Burke and Mayor Burns are not doing their communities any favors by letting the State Police drag their knuckles. And as far as the old chief, it's weird that Mayor Burke was elected and he was automatically put on leave for what he did. The previous mayor is married to the chief judge for Blaine County, wonder what they knew and when?.........
6/16/2020 IME
"Idaho State Police has wrapped its investigation into former Hailey Police Chief Jeff Gunter and handed off to the Blaine County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether to pursue charges."
10/14/2020 IME
"The review of the case is ongoing, Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Thomas told the Express in an email on Thursday.
“There are many facets to this investigation which have taken time to thoroughly analyze and apply the law,” Thomas wrote.
“I hope to have the review completed and a decision announced soon.”"
There must be a mountain of evidence if it takes 5 1/2 months to analyze. One wonders if the PA senses the complaintant is perhaps not willing to pursue the case and is therefore delaying as long as possible so it just fades from memory.
Draining of the E Fork comes to mind as well, but perhaps the water department is protecting their employees that supposedly ok'd the taking of water.
Each chosen for the creative spelling of their names
