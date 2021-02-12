Several people were hospitalized Friday afternoon following a traffic accident on state Highway 75 south of Bellevue, where high winds and drifting snow produced challenging driving conditions.
Wood River Fire & Rescue responded to a call at 2:02 p.m. just south of its Station 3, according to Chief Ron Bateman. Its first crew responded to the scene four minutes later, he said. At 2:50 p.m., Bateman said that three Wood River ambulances were en route to St. Luke's Wood River in Ketchum with patients on board.
At that time, he did not know any further details about the accident or the injuries.
That call came amid a flurry of scanner traffic between agencies. At least two other cars had slid off the road in a similar part of Blaine County. No injuries were reported.
At 3 p.m. on Friday, winds averaged nearly 31 miles per hour along the roadway at Timmerman Hill, about 8 miles south of Bellevue, according the Idaho Transportation Department. Gusts topped 41 miles per hour.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
