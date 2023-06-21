The Mountain Rides public transit organization is working to raise $1.2 million from local governments to build a new $6 million electric bus depot and charging station next to its existing bus facility on the south side of Bellevue.
In addition to annual requests for operational funding from Blaine County and Wood River Valley cities, Mountain Rides is making one-time funding requests for the 2024 fiscal year to go toward the approximately 5,400-square-foot project. The $1.2 million would be added as matching funding to approximately $4.8 million in federal grant money disbursed through the state.
The building would be a “state of the art depot” for storing, maintaining and charging Mountain Rides’ growing fleet of electric buses, a Mountain Rides project description states. If funded, the new facility would be scheduled for construction in fiscal year 2024, which runs from October 2023 through September 2024.
Wally Morgus, Mountain Rides executive director, earlier this month presented the project to the Sun Valley City Council, with a one-time funding request of $360,000 in fiscal 2024 to go toward Mountain Rides’ $1.2 million local match. The special request was made in addition to a request for $450,000 to support Mountain Rides’ operations in fiscal 2024, essentially providing transportation services in the Wood River Valley and beyond, including free bus and van service in Sun Valley.
Mountain Rides has also requested $160,000 in one-time funding for the depot project from Blaine County and is seeking one-time contributions of $600,000 from Ketchum, $75,000 from Hailey and $5,000 from Bellevue.
The county and Wood River Valley cities—which operate in partnership to support Mountain Rides—typically fix their budgets in the summer to ensure they are fully approved in advance of the start of the new fiscal year. Cities can use income from local-option taxes to support Mountain Rides.
Mountain Rides operates several free bus and van routes in Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey; the Valley Route from Bellevue to Sun Valley; van pools for commuters; and a non-emergency medical transportation service to and from Twin Falls. It has operational facilities in Ketchum and Bellevue.
Morgus told the Sun Valley City Council that Mountain Rides has seen ridership rebound significantly from decreases during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has also hired enough people to be fully staffed with 45 employees. The agency transported 291,000 riders in the first three months of 2023, he said.
“We’ve bounced back very strongly from the pandemic,” he said. “There is plenty of demand out there.”
Currently, Mountain Rides has four electric buses, said Ben Varner, the organization’s director of assets and planning, with seven more set to be delivered by the end of this week.
The electric buses—unlike diesel or gas-powered buses—must be stored indoors, Varner said. In addition to five bays Mountain Rides has at its Bellevue facility, the expansion would bring six more bays where the buses can be stationed and charged, he said.
Mountain Rides is currently working with an architect to develop final designs for the project, Varner said. If funding is secured by the fall, he said, the organization would then proceed with gaining approval from the city of Bellevue and soliciting bids for construction.
If Mountain Rides could break ground on the project next April, it could be completed by October or November 2024, Varner said.
Receiving funding for the local match is critical to the project, Mountain Rides’ formal written request to Sun Valley states.
“Reduced funding from Sun Valley for this project would likely cause, in the best case, a delay in commencing the project until alternative local match funding to make up the shortfall could be secured, or, in the worst case, if alternative local match funding could not be secured, abandonment of the project and its $4.8 million of federal grant awards to be invested in the community,” it states. ￼
