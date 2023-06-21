Mountain Rides Bus (copy)

The Mountain Rides public transit organization is working to raise $1.2 million from local governments to build a new $6 million electric bus depot and charging station next to its existing bus facility on the south side of Bellevue.

In addition to annual requests for operational funding from Blaine County and Wood River Valley cities, Mountain Rides is making one-time funding requests for the 2024 fiscal year to go toward the approximately 5,400-square-foot project. The $1.2 million would be added as matching funding to approximately $4.8 million in federal grant money disbursed through the state.

The building would be a “state of the art depot” for storing, maintaining and charging Mountain Rides’ growing fleet of electric buses, a Mountain Rides project description states. If funded, the new facility would be scheduled for construction in fiscal year 2024, which runs from October 2023 through September 2024.

