Mountain Rides’ Valley Route has extended its morning northbound service to begin at 6 a.m. and continue every 30 minutes until 9 a.m., the organization stated this week.
Riders can catch early-morning buses to Ketchum and Sun Valley at 6 a.m. at the Clover & Gannett stop in Bellevue, 6:10 a.m. at Balmoral Apartments and 6:20 a.m. at the Park & Ride in Hailey.
Southbound Valley Route buses will depart at hourly intervals starting at 7 a.m. at Dollar Circle in Sun Valley, with a 30-minute commute time to the Park & Ride in Hailey and a 50-minute commute time to the Bellevue Mountain Rides facility at Clover & Gannett.
For updated schedules, visit www.mountainrides.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In