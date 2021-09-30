Mountain Rides Bellevue (copy) (copy)

Mountain Rides buses will now depart Bellevue at 6 a.m. from the Clover & Gannett Stop to accommodate northbound commuters. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Mountain Rides’ Valley Route has extended its morning northbound service to begin at 6 a.m. and continue every 30 minutes until 9 a.m., the organization stated this week.

Riders can catch early-morning buses to Ketchum and Sun Valley at 6 a.m. at the Clover & Gannett stop in Bellevue, 6:10 a.m. at Balmoral Apartments and 6:20 a.m. at the Park & Ride in Hailey.

Southbound Valley Route buses will depart at hourly intervals starting at 7 a.m. at Dollar Circle in Sun Valley, with a 30-minute commute time to the Park & Ride in Hailey and a 50-minute commute time to the Bellevue Mountain Rides facility at Clover & Gannett.

For updated schedules, visit www.mountainrides.org.

