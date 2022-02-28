The Bellevue City Council on Monday will consider details today for a ballot initiative that could authorize the city’s first local option tax—otherwise known as a “tourism tax”—aimed at gathering revenue from visitors.
City councilmembers appear to be focused on taxing hotel rooms and short-term rentals, with money ultimately used to fund city services, including transportation, recreation, capital improvements and emergency response. But, a local-option tax could also increase the cost of eating out or buying a drink in Bellevue, which opponents have said would stress local pocketbooks as well as those of tourists.
Tonight’s 6 p.m. city council meeting will also feature a review of street standards that would apply to the redevelopment of Pine Street, is and when funding becomes available.
The City Council will also address wastewater capacity, a major factor in whether or not the city allows for large new developments or annexations.
It’s only a tourism tax if it taxes tourists and tourism businesses. If it’s just a sales tax on residents, the IME should call it as such.
I found it rather silly for Bellevue to consider themselves a "tourist" destination. The LOT is simply another way for the City to place an additional tax on residen ts.
