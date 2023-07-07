The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved on Monday a design review application and 937-square-foot addition for a new La Cabañita restaurant at the old Silver Dollar Saloon location on Main Street.
“This will help tighten up our downtown restaurant scene,” said P&Z Commissioner Ray McCollum following the decision. “This will continue to pull people into the downtown core.”
Armando Armenta will be a part-owner. The Armenta family also owns La Cabañita restaurants in Hailey and Ketchum, as well as a location further north on Bellevue’s main street. The design review application was made by county resident Ian Jameson, a partner in the new business, Plata LLC.
“Ian is my partner,” Armenta said. “He helped me buy the Silver Dollar. We are super happy that it was approved.”
Armenta said the new configuration will provide seating inside and outside on the patio.
“We are also fixing up the bar,” he said.
The high-profile location is at 101 and 105 S. Main St. and previously housed the Silver Dollar, and a vacant area to the south that will become an outdoor patio for dining at the new restaurant.
The new 937-square-foot addition to the existing 3,486-square-foot building will bring the total space to 4,423 square feet. The addition will make a new kitchen expansion possible, said architect Shaun Kelly, who presented the project on Monday. Kelly navigated the design review process, which was approved unanimously by the commission.
Armenta said he plans to open by the end of August with a celebration featuring mariachi music. ￼
