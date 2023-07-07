La Cabanita takes over Silver Dollar Saloon location in Bellevue

A new La Cabañita restaurant location on Main Street in Bellevue will feature outdoor seating.

The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved on Monday a design review application and 937-square-foot addition for a new La Cabañita restaurant at the old Silver Dollar Saloon location on Main Street.

“This will help tighten up our downtown restaurant scene,” said P&Z Commissioner Ray McCollum following the decision. “This will continue to pull people into the downtown core.”

Armando Armenta will be a part-owner. The Armenta family also owns La Cabañita restaurants in Hailey and Ketchum, as well as a location further north on Bellevue’s main street. The design review application was made by county resident Ian Jameson, a partner in the new business, Plata LLC.

