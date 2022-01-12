Kathryn Goldman was elected mayor of Bellevue Monday by a unanimous vote of the City Council.
The sitting City Council chair was nominated by Councilman Shaun Mahoney. She’ll leave her previous role to take lead of Bellevue’s city government.
“Thank you for your support,” Goldman said after the vote. “I am honored to serve the city of Bellevue. The mayor and council members have different roles, but we are all on the same team.”
Goldman will serve the remainder of outgoing Mayor Ned Burns’ four-year term until fall of 2023. After that, she would have to run for office to serve again.
Burns left the mayor’s office to fill a seat representing District 26 in the Idaho House of Representatives. He replaces former Rep. Muffy Davis, who left the legislature to fill an opening on the Blaine County Board of County Commissioners vacated by the retirement of longtime Commissioner Jacob Greenberg.
City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards welcomed Goldman as “madam mayor,” and prepared for a vote among the remaining council members to fill the position of council chair.
“Madam mayor,” Edwards said. “I like saying that.”
Brown wins chair in roundabout roll call
The selection of a new council chair to fill Goldman’s position was a bit more complicated than the mayoral vote.
Goldman began by saying the chair position was essentially one of “communication” and would add considerable time each month to the job of a councilmember.
Jennifer Rangel started the process by nominating URA board member Doug Brown for the seat, who then seconded himself for the position. Greg Cappel then nominated restaurateur Shaun Mahoney, saying he was an “iconic member of the business community” and praised his experience on the council.
Chris Johnson, who has expertise with city infrastructure, then nominated himself, whereupon Mahoney said, “I was going to do that,” but failed to second Johnson’s nomination while praising Johnson’s service to the city as a “godsend.”
Brown, Mahoney and Johnson then spoke of their experience and how they would continue to serve the city. City Attorney Rick Allington called for a vote on Doug Brown, whose nomination had been seconded. A majority voted for Brown to fill the position and he was elected.
Immediately afterward, though, Johnson then called foul and said the process had been a “sham.” Brown and Mahoney agreed that the process had been confusing and, although Allington justified the procedure, newly appointed Mayor Kathryn Goldman took a vote and the council unanimously voided the previous vote and authorized a new straw poll process.
“The council chair is a leadership position and I want you to choose the leader you want,” Goldman said.
By then, Mahoney had withdrawn his nomination, saying he would be “a phone call away” in case he was needed in any way by the city. Mahoney ultimately voted for Brown, who was unanimously elected to the chair position. Johnson congratulated Brown on his win.
Cappel, who also voted for Brown, said the vote was perhaps the “hardest decision of my life.”
In coming weeks, Goldman will select a candidate to fill her vacant seat on the Council, who will then be required to win a majority vote of approval by the rest of the Council before taking office.
“I will take letters of interest from citizens to fill the seat,” Goldman said in an interview. “That process is now open. Interested parties can submit letters of interest to me or to City Hall.” ￼
Why is every new city official so old?.... we need some younger blood in this county.
