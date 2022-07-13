The Bellevue City Council approved a lot-line adjustment application Monday to pave the way for a new Ford dealership and a motorsports store, to be owned by former NBA star Karl Malone.
The proposed development would be located at the northern city limits on the west side of state Highway 75.
Plans feature two large commercial buildings on several acres of vacant land north of Kirtley Street.
Malone’s architect, Errin Bliss, presented conceptual plans for the first phase of the development project to the City Council on Monday.
“The lot-line adjustment will allow us to move forward with the project,” Bliss said.
The lot-line application was made on June 21 to develop three tax lots. A city memo to the City Council states that the underlying tax lots would have bisected the two proposed buildings and that city engineers suggested that the city “clean up” those lot lines to “better reflect the topography of the site” and avoid building over the lot lines. The lot-line adjustment allows for a commercial building to be built without crossing a lot line, and also establishes one large commercial lot close to the highway.
City Councilman Chris Johnson supported the move.
“Cleaning it up so you can use it is a good idea,” Johnson said.
Malone—a former professional NBA player nicknamed “The Mailman”—recently purchased a Ford dealership in Hailey.
According to news sources, Malone has also owned several auto dealerships in Utah and New Mexico, as well as several restaurants and other businesses. His wife, Kay Kinsey, was Miss Idaho USA in 1988, when she met Malone, a longtime star player for the Utah Jazz. The Malone-Kinsey family is based in Louisiana.
Bliss said on Monday that he plans to present more complete development plans for approval to the P&Z Commission on Aug. 1. ￼
