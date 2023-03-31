Skip and Doug Oppenheimer (left to right) attended a workshop in Bellevue with multiple stakeholders on Tuesday to find compromises that would provide a way forward for the annexation of Flying Hat Ranch East.
A joint public workshop on Tuesday with leaders from the city of Bellevue and Hailey, the Oppenheimer development group and the Blaine County Recreation District yielded a positive discussion about the concerns and aspirations of all stakeholders as Bellevue moves forward with a possible renegotiation of its area of city impact.
“This has gone really well in my mind,” Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said. “We are all suffering from the housing crisis, and we need to work together to solve it.”
Bellevue currently has control over annexation of the 228-acre area between the cities, since the vacant ranch land on the east side of state Highway 75 falls entirely within its area of city impact (ACI). But, the developers are requesting an even split down the middle with Hailey to the south before entering a master planning process they say would bring much needed housing and recreation amenities to the Wood River Valley.
Doug Oppenheimer, president of Oppenheimer Companies, Inc., said it is vital for the two cities to work together. Oppenheimer said that the request to bring Hailey into consideration was based on an apparent inability for Bellevue to supply the new development with adequate water and sewer capacity “in a timely manner.”
A letter sent by the Oppenheimer’s attorney Gary Slette on March 24 states that after months of study, engineering consultants hired by Bellevue “have opined that to assure such services the city’s potable water system will require a $10 million upgrade, and the city’s wastewater treatment facility is in need of a $20 million upgrade.”
The letter also cites a recent report by Keller Engineering that indicates that only 250-280 more housing units could be accommodated by the current wastewater system. Some of that capacity is already spoken for by other approved developments within the city.
“To be candid, it appears to us that the ability of Bellevue to annex and adequately serve even that portion of the property, which would remain in its ACI if the currently proposed ACI line location is approved, is rapidly declining, and we cannot seriously consider moving that ACI line any further north to create more developable areas in Bellevue,” the letter states. “Additionally, we are aware that the Steadfast Group is seeking to annex its property [for Gannet Ranch, south of the city limits] into the city of Bellevue with a plan for the development of five hundred or more dwelling units on its property along Gannett Road, which will further diminish available municipal services for our development.”
Tuesday’s workshop was called by Goldman to examine criteria for an ACI renegotiation, including discussion of areas that can reasonably be expected to be annexed into the city in the future, geographical factors, and business areas, as they relate to an ACI and annexation.
The discussion also covered a proposed 13-acre sports facility, which the Blaine County Recreation District (BCRD) would build in equal parts between the two cities.
Bellevue City Councilwoman Christina Giordani asked BCRD Director Mark Davidson, who has been central to negotiations, how the recreation district would pay for the plan.
Davidson said the BCRD, a public entity, would go to the community and private donors and grants for funding requests. He said the facility would be owned and maintained by the BCRD, and would need roads and water and sewer lines to be built before commencing development.
Bellevue City Councilman Chris Johnson asked if the developers and Hailey would consider moving the ACI north to a distance equal to commercial development within Bellevue on the west side of highway.
Doug Oppenheimer said he would be “open to it.”
Johnson also asked whether Hailey might supply the water for the overall development, in which case Bellevue could provide resources for sewer treatment, rather than pumping water and effluent “uphill” from Bellevue.
“Gravity would be in your favor,” Johnson said.
Hailey Public Works Director Brian Yeager said the city of Hailey’s water capacity was in “good shape” and functioning at 50% of current capacity, with plans for expansion forthcoming.
Yeager said Hailey expects to have recycled water at “Class A” quality by end of summer, and that it would be ideal for irrigating portions of the new development, including the sports complex.
Bellevue City Councilman Doug Brown asked whether tiny homes and modular homes would be considered in a master plan for the annexation. Skip Oppenheimer, Chairman and CEO of Oppenheimer Companies, Inc., said yes, adding that that modular home quality and durability has “come a long way” in recent years. Tiny homes would also be considered, Oppenheimer said.
Slette pointed out that the development of very small homes would depend on whether Bellevue eases its restrictions on density, as of now capped at six units per acre. He compared it to Hailey’s allowance for up to 20 units per acre for townhomes.
On commercial areas, Goldman pointed out that the proposed overall development would be closer to Bellevue’s downtown and shops than to Hailey’s. Mark Sindell, leader of the developer’s design team, said the goal would be to design a walkable and sustainable neighborhood that would allow easy access to existing Bellevue business.
“We don’t want people to have to get in a car to get a cup of coffee,” Sindell said.
Yeager said the city of Bellevue’s commercial areas would likely “reap the benefits” of the development, and asked whether the negotiation for a split in the ACI depended on a split of potential taxable revenue from the property. Goldman said this was an issue and that Bellevue needed newly taxable properties and an opportunity for “the city to flourish.”
Giordani said it would be important for the developers to know that existing vacant commercial properties on the west side of the highway already exist for development.
Johnson proposed pushing the entire sports complex into Hailey’s side of the ACI line. The development team responded that this could serve as credit for open space for Hailey, but it would leave Bellevue with more water and sewer to process.
Some discussion centered on how to create a visual barrier between the two cities.
“The fact is that the average motorist will see the separation as a traffic light,” Yeager said, referring to a signal that would presumably be installed as an entrance across the Wood River Trail bike path.
Yeager proposed supplying the development team and designers with mutually-agreed upon criteria for a master plan and to “let the artists spend a hundred hours designing.”
Skip Oppenheimer said there was “more than enough [land] to go around.” But, if Bellevue takes too long to supply infrastructure capacity and insists on moving the ACI line northward, it would be a problem.
“If we push this out and have less to develop, it won’t work out economically,” he said.
His brother, Doug Oppenheimer, said after a year spent in research and discussions, time is of the essence.
“The land is there, he said, “and the clock is ticking.” ￼
