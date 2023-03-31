A joint public workshop on Tuesday with leaders from the city of Bellevue and Hailey, the Oppenheimer development group and the Blaine County Recreation District yielded a positive discussion about the concerns and aspirations of all stakeholders as Bellevue moves forward with a possible renegotiation of its area of city impact.

“This has gone really well in my mind,” Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said. “We are all suffering from the housing crisis, and we need to work together to solve it.”

Bellevue currently has control over annexation of the 228-acre area between the cities, since the vacant ranch land on the east side of state Highway 75 falls entirely within its area of city impact (ACI). But, the developers are requesting an even split down the middle with Hailey to the south before entering a master planning process they say would bring much needed housing and recreation amenities to the Wood River Valley.

