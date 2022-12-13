Jennifer Rangel resigned from the Bellevue City Council on Monday.
Rangel said in an interview that she was leaving the position after 14 months because she was moving to Hailey and would no longer fulfill the requirement that she be a Bellevue resident.
“Tendering my resignation has been a difficult step, as it’s been a pleasure serving the community alongside my colleagues,” Rangel wrote in her letter of resignation. “As my chapter ends as a public servant for Bellevue, I hope the doors continue to open for other Latinos to rise.”
Mayor Kathryn Goldman now has two empty city council seats, of six total, to fill by appointment. The other was vacated by Greg Cappel when he resigned on April 1, 2022.
Council members serve two-year terms and are paid $50 per month. The Council has expressed unanimous interest in increasing pay in 2024 to $250 per month.
Goldman said she has two people interested in filling the seats, though she emphasized that she is still taking letters of interest. She said she will interview all interested parties through the end of December by Zoom, in person or by telephone before making her decision who to appoint to the vacant seats.
The appointed candidates will then have to be approved by a vote of the city council. ￼
