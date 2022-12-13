Jennifer Rangel resigned from the Bellevue City Council on Monday.

Rangel said in an interview that she was leaving the position after 14 months because she was moving to Hailey and would no longer fulfill the requirement that she be a Bellevue resident.

“Tendering my resignation has been a difficult step, as it’s been a pleasure serving the community alongside my colleagues,” Rangel wrote in her letter of resignation. “As my chapter ends as a public servant for Bellevue, I hope the doors continue to open for other Latinos to rise.”

