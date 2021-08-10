The Bellevue City Council agreed on Monday to further explore a proposed law that would make it possible to charge an electric car in all new Bellevue homes with garages.
City Councilman Greg Cappel proposed that the city add a building code requirement that requires new garages to include installation of a 240-volt electrical outlet, capable of connecting to an electric vehicle charging station. The new law would not require charging stations, only the electrical plug capable of operating them.
“It would make it possible for electric cars to hook in,” Cappel said.
The resolution, if it is approved, would follow the city’s resolution passed last year to shoot for 100% clean electricity community-wide by 2035 and 100% clean energy (including vehicles) by 2045. Blaine County, Hailey and Ketchum have passed similar resolution goals to reduce greenhouse emissions and fight climate change.
Cappel said he read a news article about a similar law that was passed recently in Boise and had good effects.
“This could increase property values and reduce our carbon footprint,” Cappel said.
City Councilman Doug Brown said the additional cost for a 240-volt outlet during construction—$300- $500—would create an unnecessary burden on homebuilders at a time when electric vehicles are not plentiful.
“This is one cost that can wait for the future,” Brown said.
Cappel said retrofitting a 240-volt outlet in a garage after construction would cost about $2,000.
City Councilman Chris Johnson expressed wary approval of the idea, saying the plugs could service other appliances as well.
“Electric cars are not my thing, but at least having the outlet in my garage would be a good thing. I could plug in my welder,” Johnson said.
Johnson advised the City Council not to expand the requirement to include apartment buildings.
City Council Chairwoman Kathryn Goldman, who initiated the city’s consideration of carbon neutral planning last year, thanked Cappel for bringing the idea to the council’s attention.
“The latest reports show that the time for action on climate is now,” Goldman said in an interview. "The city has to be creative and look for ways to move this forward.”
Mayor Ned Burns said Cappel’s was a “well thought out idea” and sent the plan to city staff for further research and to form resolution language for review by the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission, at a time and date to be announced.
I would not say that most dryers are commonly located in the garage
since this is the same outlet that is used for a electric dryer, which are commonly located in garages, this is really a very minimal code suggestion unlikely to have any real impact on new houses.
