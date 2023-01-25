The Idaho Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee introduced a new bill Monday morning that would create a mandatory waiting period before legislators, other elected officials and executive branch employees can register as lobbyists after leaving office.
Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, teamed up to sponsor the bill creating a cooling off period before certain officials can register as lobbyists.
“It’s really essential to promote public confidence in our entire procedure,” Gannon told the committee. “Having a time frame between the time that a person is elected to public office, leaves public office and then returns to the Legislature as a lobbyist is a way to increase that public confidence.”
If passed into law, the new bill would prohibit legislators, executive branch employees and other elected officials from registering as a lobbyist or lobbying during the next regular legislative session and for at least six months after the termination of service as an elected official, legislator or executive branch employee.
Such bills and laws are sometimes called “revolving door” bans because they seek to block the ability for public officials to leave public service and immediately begin lobbying, as if moving through a revolving door.
Gannon said the U.S. Congress and 43 other states have similar laws in place, which range from six months to six years in duration.
Crane agreed the bill is intended to create a cooling off period and increase transparency.
“It shows your constituents that, hey, you were here to represent them, there was a break in that and now you represent a different organization,” Crane said.
Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Idaho Capital Sun maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Christina Lords for questions: info@idahocapitalsun.com. Follow Idaho Capital Sun on Facebook and Twitter.
