The Idaho Legislature’s House State Affairs Committee introduced a new bill Monday morning that would create a mandatory waiting period before legislators, other elected officials and executive branch employees can register as lobbyists after leaving office. 

Reps. John Gannon, D-Boise, and Jaron Crane, R-Nampa, teamed up to sponsor the bill creating a cooling off period before certain officials can register as lobbyists.

“It’s really essential to promote public confidence in our entire procedure,” Gannon told the committee. “Having a time frame between the time that a person is elected to public office, leaves public office and then returns to the Legislature as a lobbyist is a way to increase that public confidence.”

Load comments