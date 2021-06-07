The nonprofit Hunger Coalition held a grand opening on Friday, June 4, debuting its four-acre Bloom Community Food Center in Bellevue with public tours of its new 13,000 square foot building, greenhouses and, of course, free food.
“A big part of what we want to do is draw people here,” said Hunger Coalition Operations Director Brooke Pace McKenna during a tour of the new facility. “It’s easy to get people together to share a meal.”
The new facility is modelled on Community Food Centres of Canada, McKenna said, which was founded in 2012 to “build health, belonging and social justice in low-income communities.” The nonprofit, which encompasses a food pantry, farms and a range of outreach programming, seeks to bring the same to the Wood River Valley.
The Hunger Coalition, now located at 110 Honeysuckle Street in Bellevue, has been working to meet the nutritional needs of Blaine County residents for many years, switching to curbside pick-ups during the pandemic.
Hunger Coalition Program Coordinator Sloan Storey said the new facility will offer a “smart choice” food ordering system that will allow clients to order packages of food online with specific options for produce, canned goods and other food, then come by to pick it up. But the new facility focuses on more than food, featuring a new community kitchen, childcare area, “next generation” food pantry, reception room and meeting space and a second floor of offices.
“It’s about community-building,” McKenna said.
Two new greenhouses, which went into operation in March, had already provided fresh produce for Hunger Coalition clients, said Hunger Coalition Food Production Manager Lynea Petty.
“We have already cut broccoli from the greenhouses and given it away three hours later,” Petty said.
Hunger Coalition Executive Director Jeanne Liston, who took over the reins of the organization in 2004, cited the nonprofit’s high listing on Charity Navigator, a third-party watchdog, as a factor driving interest from donors.
“I had no idea when I started here, how much it would grow into,” Liston said.
