The city of Bellevue, Wood River Land Trust and Friends of the Howard Preserve will partner this month on a renovation project that aims to enhance fish and wildlife habitat on the southern end of Howard Preserve, the Land Trust announced in a press release last week.
Artificial fill and rip-rap will be removed along a mile-long stretch of the Big Wood River from Broadford Bridge down to Riverside Estates, allowing the river to connect to its floodplain. The Land Trust said the fill removal will also decrease potential flooding impacts to nearby residents.
“These treatments will slow down velocities of flood flows to decrease erosion of private property to residences downstream of the project area,” the organization stated.
Funding sources for the project also include Trout Unlimited, the Diversion 45 Canal District, Flood Control District No. 9 and private landowners.
Due to the use of heavy equipment, a number of trails will be closed for three weeks. For questions on closures, contact Ryan Santo, restoration specialist for the Wood River Land Trust, at 208-788-3947.
