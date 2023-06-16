The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a conditional use permit application for a proposed 33,500-square-foot Karl Malone Ford and Power Sports that would be built adjacent to Kirtley Street and state Highway 75 in Bellevue, in the Business Zone.
The application returns to P&Z following major design changes that saw a two-building plan consolidated into one larger structure, according to Errin Bliss of Errin Bliss Architecture, who is submitting the CUP application on behalf of M&M Powersports LLC.
An agenda packet with more information one the new plan had not been published as of press time Thursday.
Last summer, the Bellevue P&Z approved a rezone application, conditional use permit and design review for two stand-alone buildings: a proposed new Karl Malone Ford dealership and a separate Karl Malone Motorsports business.
The previous successful application proposed the Ford dealership and service center will be housed in a two-story 21,000-square-foot building. The motorsports business would have been housed in a similar 14,000-square-foot building to the north.
Per last summer’s application, the development would require adding double travel lanes and a center turning lane to a stretch of the west side of state Highway 75, sidewalks and one or two parking lot entrances. The building would contain showrooms, sales offices and customer lounges and service bays, each with exhaust and noise control from air-conditioned interiors.
The complex will be built on three parcels of about 13 acres of vacant land.
The public hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. at Bellevue City Hall. It can also be streamed online or listened to over the phone. To learn how, or to see the full meeting agenda, go to tinyurl.com/bdhwpvet. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In