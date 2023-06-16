The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider a conditional use permit application for a proposed 33,500-square-foot Karl Malone Ford and Power Sports that would be built adjacent to Kirtley Street and state Highway 75 in Bellevue, in the Business Zone.

The application returns to P&Z following major design changes that saw a two-building plan consolidated into one larger structure, according to Errin Bliss of Errin Bliss Architecture, who is submitting the CUP application on behalf of M&M Powersports LLC.

An agenda packet with more information one the new plan had not been published as of press time Thursday.

