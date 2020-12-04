The Hailey City Council on Monday voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance identifying the city’s revised area-of-city-impact boundaries, opting to waive the second reading of the ordinance.
The new map established Monday highlights geographic factors and areas where customers to Hailey businesses are expected to reside and identifies regions that can reasonably be expected to be annexed into the city in the next few decades, including sections of Croy Canyon to the west and Quigley Canyon to the east.
Notably, the map’s southern ACI boundaries no longer conflict with Bellevue’s.
The Blaine County Commissioners will need to sign off on Hailey’s ACI map for final approval, though it’s unclear when that will happen, city Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said Tuesday.
In February, Hailey’s draft ACI map reached southward into 110 acres of the 700-acre Eccles Flying Hat Ranch between Hailey and Bellevue, leaving Bellevue only about 64 acres of developable land. In late July, however, the Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission advised Hailey to remove all Eccles land from its ACI map—per the property owner’s wishes—and allow Bellevue to add 212 acres of the ranch to its area of city impact. Hailey also retracted its ACI boundaries to the west of the highway, given Friedman Memorial Airport’s plans to acquire around 385 acres of the ranch by 2022 with financial assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Hailey leaders agreed last month that Eccles land to the west of the highway should remain as open space to meet Friedman Memorial Airport’s need for a runway protection zone and to keep the two towns separate. Council President Kaz Thea said on Nov. 23 that she was enthusiastic about the idea of a 20-some-acre ballpark on the east side of the highway between Hailey and Bellevue, which could be shared between both jurisdictions.
“I’d love to see us rebuild a softball field to regulation size out there and possibly restore the [Big Wood] River” on the other side of the highway, Thea said on Nov. 23. “I would also be very excited about [keeping] natural vegetation and not having all the water go to the fields—maybe we could even consider an AstroTurf field.”
Councilman Juan Martinez pointed to the economic benefits of adding recreational space that could be used for tournaments.
“The Ray Nelson [baseball] tournament is very successful and brings in a lot of people every summer,” he said.
Mayor Martha Burke agreed with both Martinez and Thea and thanked Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns for leading what she said were amicable conversations.
“As you know, this has been a contentious operation over some years, and it seems to me that it would be in the whole community’s best interest to have something that we can all enjoy and perhaps generate a little income from. I hope this unfolds the way we think,” she said.
Martinez also pitched the idea of a wildlife overpass between Bellevue and Hailey that could support a digital sign with road condition alerts.
“I’d like to discuss how we can get wildlife from one side to the other. Maybe there’s that potential here with ACI [negotiations],” he said.
