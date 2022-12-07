The cities of Bellevue and Hailey were awarded $168,255 in grants between them by the Department of Environmental Quality to study the towns’ drinking and sewer systems.
Bellevue was awarded $50,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost is $100,000, and the remaining $50,000 will be funded by the city of Bellevue.
Hailey was awarded $75,255 to prepare a drinking water planning study and $43,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current drinking water and wastewater systems and identify needed improvements. The total eligible project cost for the drinking water study is $150,510 and the total eligible project cost for the wastewater study is $86,000. The remaining $118,255 will be funded by the city of Hailey.
