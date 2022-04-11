Bellevue City Councilman Greg Cappel has stepped down from his position after six years, citing “pressing family issues” that require his time and attention.
“I am more hopeful now than ever before that Bellevue will be recognized as a place that is economically and culturally vibrant in its own right,” Cappel wrote in a letter to the council on April 1.
Cappel said he was grateful for serving while the elected officials and city administration became more “transparent and effective” in governance.
Procedures for locating his replacement will be discussed at Monday's Bellevue City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Cappel's term runs through January 2023.
Also on the agenda Monday will be a proposal by ARCH Community Housing Trust to build two housing units at 380 Melrose Street in Chantrelle subdivision for city employees earning no more than 80% of area median income. The housing units would be built on city-owned property that would be leased to ARCH for $1 per year.
The council will also hear public comment on a recently approved ordinance change that allows for buildings up to 36,000 square feet during a hearing and second reading of the ordinance. A third and final reading of the ordinance, with possible changes, will take place in the near future.
To join the meeting virtually, follow this link on your computer, tablet or smartphone and enter the meeting ID 893 9173 8535 and the passcode 425308. You can also call into the meeting by dialing 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592 and entering meeting ID 893 9173 8535.
For full coverage, see the Wednesday edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In