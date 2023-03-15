Give Piste A Chance

Higher Ground instructor Charlotte Kilborn helps Jason Knoeller steer a sit-ski down the course during the inaugural Muffy Davis Cup at Dollar Mountain on Sunday, March 12. A lifelong skier and the uncle of a Higher Ground participant, Knoeller gained a new appreciation for adaptive athletes—and admiration for the work the recreational therapy nonprofit does in the community. "The entire day offered me a new perspective," Knoeller said. "It was such a fun day, seeing people in our community come out to celebrate the hard work that Higher Ground does." For more photos of the event, go to www.mtexpress.com/galleries.
