The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously Monday to push forward an analysis of the proposed 400-unit Gannett Ranch annexation development to the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission.

“We look forward to being a part of Bellevue’s future,” said Lance Emery, vice president of development at Steadfast Companies, the property owner behind the annexation application.

The proposed 186-acre development beyond the south end of town was considered Monday under “new business.” Gannett Ranch representative David Patrie advised the City Council to not comment during its own deliberation on the “merits of the application,” or to “signal” to the P&Z Commission opinions regarding it.

