The Bellevue City Council voted unanimously Monday to push forward an analysis of the proposed 400-unit Gannett Ranch annexation development to the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission.
“We look forward to being a part of Bellevue’s future,” said Lance Emery, vice president of development at Steadfast Companies, the property owner behind the annexation application.
The proposed 186-acre development beyond the south end of town was considered Monday under “new business.” Gannett Ranch representative David Patrie advised the City Council to not comment during its own deliberation on the “merits of the application,” or to “signal” to the P&Z Commission opinions regarding it.
There was no public comment allowed on the topic during Monday’s meeting.
The Council voted to continue until Nov. 28 an approval of an agreement that would determine how much the application will cost to process, an amount that will be reimbursed by the developer.
A draft cost agreement states that “Bellevue has determined and the developer agrees, that it is advisable and in the best interests of Bellevue to retain independent professional consultants to assist and advise Bellevue in the long-range planning of land uses, capital improvements, infrastructure, services and finances, as well as the impacts, costs and mitigation of the proposed annexation.”
The agreement stipulates that the city would approve the consultants.
As proposed, Gannett Ranch would bring a substantial mix of single family lots in varying sizes, multifamily apartments, cluster and townhomes, light industrial sites, self-storage, RV and boat storage, as well as a recreation and school site.
The P&Z Commission is expected to go through the voluntary annexation application thoroughly before remanding the development back the City Council for final review.
Phase one of the development would consist of 12 acres of multifamily apartments consisting of about 150 units, 14 acres of light industrial uses and 13 acres of single-family dwellings.
The property proposed for Gannett Ranch was sold to the new owner, Steadfast Development Holdings, Inc., by Diane Rinker, trustee for the Harry S. Rinker Irrevocable Trust. It was valued at an estimated $13 million, according to a broker involved in the transaction.
The date for P&Z hearings on the proposed development have not been announced. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Gannet Ranch should stay in the county and adhere to the R-5 zoning laws. Of course this won't allow the applicant to make a killing, but it will stop suburban sprawl and ease congestion. A 400 home development will have to be built with out of town labor. Where are they going to live?
Californication at maxim. Obviously designed by people who have never lived in snow county. Down at the bottom of this design is a small area labeled "snow storage" with no apparent entrance, that means front end loader and dump truck, the most expensive method of snow removal. Bellevue can't even provide snow removal now.
Bellevue can't supply basic service to the existing city, so what are they going to do with a 400 home project ? A new sewage plant, who's going to pay for that? What about congestion on the highway, water availability, wild life?
Like Hailey P&Z, they will ignore any issues that have to do with the integrity and preservation of a community and rubber stamp this project. I don't see any designations for workforce housing, because there isn't any, no profit in it, just buzz lingo to seduce small town government.
This project will be a great boom for bankers, realtors and utility company's and increase property taxes.
With Doug Brown as the head of the city council, he'll be promoting the false hoods of "growth and prosperity". Is he a realtor ? Growth rarely pays for itself and saddles the tax payers to foot the bill.
Just watch as Bellevue folds up like a cheap suit!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In