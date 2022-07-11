The Bellevue City Council will consider a lot-line adjustment application today, July 11, to pave the way for a new Ford dealership and Karl Malone Motorsports store at the northern city limits on the west side of state Highway 75.
The development would be built in several acres of vacant land north of Kirtley Street.
The lot-line application was made on June 21 and proposes to develop three tax lots. A city memo to the City Council states that the underlying tax lots bisect the two proposed buildings and that the city engineers have suggested that the city “clean up” those lot lines to “better reflect the topography of the site” and avoid building over the lot lines.
Karl Malone is a former professional NBA basketball player, nicknamed “The Mailman,” who recently purchased a Ford dealership in Hailey. According to news sources, Malone has also owned several auto dealerships in Utah and New Mexico, as well as several restaurants and other businesses. His wife, Kay Kinsey, was Miss Idaho USA in 1988, when she met Malone, a longtime star player for the Utah Jazz. The Malone-Kinsey family is based in Louisiana.
The City Council will also consider a change to city code that would eliminate a requirement that duplexes built in the General Residential zone be affiliated with an affordable-housing agency.
To virtually attend the City Council meeting, go to:
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.
