The Bellevue City Council will hold another public hearing today at 6 p.m. to set regulations on mobile food vendors, or food trucks.
The council has been discussing looser restrictions than those recommended by the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission last month.
The current draft ordinance would allow food trucks to operate from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week under a license period of six months for each location.
The proposed new code would allow food trucks only on private property under a renewable $100 business permit after acquiring a Health District permit and fulfilling about a dozen other application criteria. Site plans, noise and fume mitigation and a written agreement with collaborating private property owners would be required.
The city staff has been turning down requests by food truck operators for years, said Community Development Director Diane Shay, who revived a discussion on their regulation a few months ago.
Food trucks are already common at many special event locations in the Wood River Valley and operate at specific locations in Ketchum and Hailey.
For full story see the Wednesday edition of the Mountain Express.
