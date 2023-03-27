Flying Hat Ranch, winter

Eccles Flying Hat Ranch includes about 225 acres on the east side of state Highway 75 between Bellevue and Hailey.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Leaders from the cities of Bellevue and Hailey, along with representatives from the Oppenheimer development group, have been invited to attend a work session and city council meeting at Bellevue City Hall to discuss development possibilities on the 227 acres of vacant land between the two towns.

The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

The work session was called by Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman to determine what the two cities might prefer to see happen in the area on the east side of Highway 75, which is now entirely in the city of Bellevue’s area of city impact (ACI).

