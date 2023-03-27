Leaders from the cities of Bellevue and Hailey, along with representatives from the Oppenheimer development group, have been invited to attend a work session and city council meeting at Bellevue City Hall to discuss development possibilities on the 227 acres of vacant land between the two towns.
The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.
The work session was called by Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman to determine what the two cities might prefer to see happen in the area on the east side of Highway 75, which is now entirely in the city of Bellevue’s area of city impact (ACI).
ACI maps and ordinances are mechanisms that cities can use to have more input on adjacent county development than is otherwise provided under the county development process. They are also used to designate areas for possible annexation into a city.
The agenda for the meeting includes a discussion of areas that can reasonably be expected to be annexed into the city in the future, geographical factors and business trade areas, as they relate to an ACI and annexation.
The Oppenheimer group, which owns the ranch property, has expressed an interest in annexing half of it into Hailey and half into Bellevue, which would require a splitting of the city of Bellevue’s area of city impact and boundary map.
The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a renegotiation of the ACI in February, but with a word of caution about the possibility that Hailey could quickly implement commercial zoning that might impact Bellevue.
“There has to be a level of trust,” P&Z Chair John Kurtz said in January.
Blaine County has played referee at times between Hailey and Bellevue during legal tussles that eventually led to Bellevue controlling the entire area between the two towns. Blaine County will also likely play a role in the ACI renegotiation if it takes place.
Bellevue leaders have been reluctant in recent weeks to renegotiate and give away half of the city’s ACI until they have a better idea what Hailey might do with their share of the property, and when.
Bellevue City Councilman Doug Brown said last month that he had felt “steamrolled” by the ACI splitting process, and that Bellevue’s sewer capacity—or lack thereof—had been used as a cudgel in meetings with Hailey and Blaine County to reduce the size of Bellevue’s ACI.
Bellevue City Councilman Chris Johnson last month said he believed Bellevue’s sewer facility could eventually handle development of the entire area, “whether it’s 227 acres or 30 acres.”
Bellevue is also facing possible annexation of land to the south of the town at Gannett Ranch, which could bring 400 new housing units into the city.
For full coverage stay tuned to the Mountain Express.
