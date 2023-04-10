Eccles Flying Hat East

Eccles Flying Hat East on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

The Bellevue City Council will continue a public hearing today regarding a possible renegotiation of the city’s area of city impact boundary. The Oppenheimer development group hopes Bellevue will concede to a 50-50 split of the 228-acre Flying Hat Ranch East property for development in Hailey.

Last month’s joint public workshop with leaders Hailey, the Oppenheimer group and the Blaine County Recreation District yielded a positive discussion, but further details must still be addressed.

During the March hearing some Bellevue leaders suggested retaining a larger share of the ACI. Topics discussed previously include the potential boost in tax revenue each city would receive from the overall development.

tevans@mtexpress.com

