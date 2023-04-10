The Bellevue City Council will continue a public hearing today regarding a possible renegotiation of the city’s area of city impact boundary. The Oppenheimer development group hopes Bellevue will concede to a 50-50 split of the 228-acre Flying Hat Ranch East property for development in Hailey.
Last month’s joint public workshop with leaders Hailey, the Oppenheimer group and the Blaine County Recreation District yielded a positive discussion, but further details must still be addressed.
During the March hearing some Bellevue leaders suggested retaining a larger share of the ACI. Topics discussed previously include the potential boost in tax revenue each city would receive from the overall development.
Bellevue currently has control over annexation of the 228-acre area between the cities, since the vacant ranch land on the east side of state Highway 75 falls entirely within its area of city impact (ACI). But, the developers are requesting an even split down the middle with Hailey to the south before entering a master planning process they say would bring housing and recreation amenities to the Wood River Valley.
At issue are criteria for an ACI renegotiation, including discussion of areas that can reasonably be expected to be annexed into the city in the future, geographical factors, and prospective business areas. Previous concerns have been expressed about the location of a proposed 13-acre sports facility, which the Blaine County Recreation District would build and maintain.
Doug Oppenheimer, president of Oppenheimer Companies, Inc., said it is vital for the two cities to work together. Oppenheimer said that the request to bring Hailey into consideration was based on an apparent inability for Bellevue to supply the new development with adequate water and sewer capacity “in a timely manner. Oppenheimer said after a year spent in research and discussions, time is of the essence.
“The land is there,” he said, “and the clock is ticking.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In