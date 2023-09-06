The long-anticipated annexation of Flying Hat Ranch East between Bellevue and Hailey could begin by late October, pending completion of an updated master plan.
The entire annexation process is expected to take up to a year and would result in guidelines for the design, phasing and zoning of development on the 227-acre property.
The completion of area of city impact negotiations between the two cities in April led to Oppenheimer Development Corporation to work on a master plan that would suit the development goals of both municipalities. Company Vice President Jeremy Malone said on Thursday that the coordinated annexation will be a first for the company.
“This will be a new process for all of us,” Malone said. “Fortunately, we have both cities’ support for the annexations and discussions to come.”
Malone said a design firm is at work on an updated master plan for the entire development.
“We are re-vetting the master plan and what it will look like,” said Malone. “The annexation requests could take place within the next couple of months.”
Malone said tying newly proposed development parcels into existing neighborhoods is a primary concern during the initial planning process. For example, the transition from light industrial zoning in Woodside subdivision in south Hailey and northwest Bellevue to housing areas deeper into the development.
“We need to find out what works holistically,” Malone said.
The Oppenheimer group pitched the dual annexation last year as a way to provide much needed affordable housing in the Wood River Valley. The negotiations that followed brought the two cities together after years of conflict over development opportunities on the private ranch.
“We are absolutely moving ahead,” Malone said. “These annexations can take from nine months to a year to complete.”
The formal annexation request would be followed by City Council reviews and possible approvals, followed by Planning and Zoning Commission hearings to analyze traffic, wildlife, water and other studies.
The process will include potential zonings in both cities and the development of a recreation area for the Blaine County Recreation District.
The overall development of Flying Hat Ranch East would take many years to complete.
City leaders have expressed concern over the timing of commercial developments and which city would have the opportunity to develop first. Malone said he did not know if the annexations would take place simultaneously.
“We anticipate a lot of public engagement,” he said. ￼
