Bellevue and Hailey approve new area of city impact maps

A newly renegotiated area of city impact map paves the way for a major development between Hailey and Bellevue.

The long-anticipated annexation of Flying Hat Ranch East between Bellevue and Hailey could begin by late October, pending completion of an updated master plan.

The entire annexation process is expected to take up to a year and would result in guidelines for the design, phasing and zoning of development on the 227-acre property.

The completion of area of city impact negotiations between the two cities in April led to Oppenheimer Development Corporation to work on a master plan that would suit the development goals of both municipalities. Company Vice President Jeremy Malone said on Thursday that the coordinated annexation will be a first for the company.

The expansive Flying Hat Ranch property between Bellevue and Hailey is being eyed for annexation and development.

