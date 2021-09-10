Avid fly fisherman John Finnell stumbled across a disturbing sight on the Big Wood River last Tuesday, one that he’ll never forget.
Hundreds of rainbow trout and brown trout of all sizes lay belly-up in thick beds of algae and on top of exposed rocks and logs. Wood River sculpin and bridgelip suckers sat still in the river’s stagnant pools, camouflaged against the algae beds.
Some trout were 18 inches long, while others were just the length of an index finger.
Finnell—a member of the Hemingway chapter of Trout Unlimited—had been scouting out fishing holes in Bellevue, looking for potential fish rescue areas. When he came to the bend in the river near the Glen Aspen Drive fishing access point, it was too late. He pulled out his camera and began to document the scene.
“It is a sad day. The river has dried up at the bottom of Bellevue. All the fish for a large stretch of river below there have been lost,” Finnell wrote in an email, to which he attached a video. “Yesterday, there were a couple of large holes with fish that we had hopes of rescuing. This morning I went to check on the rescue possibilities. The river just went down too fast. The fish were killed.”
News spread quickly among the Hemingway chapter, a tight-knit group that relies on other members’ observations to conduct trout rescues during periods of low river flows. Whenever someone identifies a fish rescue site along the Big Wood or Diversion 45 canal, chapter members will assemble at the area, scooping out trout that can be saved with a large net. They’ll transfer them into five-gallon buckets, then into a 300-gallon oxygenated tank, and will drive them to a more northerly section of the river where the fish are unlikely to return to the depleted pools.
When river flows are already down—like they are this year—water in the river’s losing reaches will sink down into the Wood River aquifer quickly, Finnell explained. What’s left will evaporate within a few hours. When you can see the fishes’ backs, he said, the timer is almost up.
“The river was dewatered because flows from upstream were not sufficient to overcome the amount of water the riverbed absorbs,” he said.
Along with pasture loss, fish die-offs have been one of the most visible side effects of the unrelentless drought that continues to grip Blaine County. On Thursday, Ketchum and Sun Valley sat in “extreme” drought, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s second-worst classification, while Hailey and Bellevue were in “exceptional” drought, its worst classification.
Flow rates recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey this month reflect the dire conditions. On Thursday, the Big Wood River near Broadford Road in Bellevue was flowing at 37 cubic feet per second, a full 10 cubic feet per second less than the same time last year and about 27% of normal. Typical flows at this stretch of river are over 130 cubic feet per second. Meanwhile, in Ketchum, the river was flowing at 42 cubic feet per second, about half of normal.
Since last Wednesday, the Big Wood in Ketchum and Bellevue has hit its lowest-ever recorded flows for those dates. If the trend continues through the end of the month, the river will see its lowest-flowing September on record.
According to Wood River Land Trust Restoration Specialist Ryan Santo, the Land Trust is partnering with Trout Unlimited, representatives of the Wood River Valley Irrigation 45 and Idaho Fish and Game to find a solution that satisfies both irrigation and wildlife needs. Some irrigators have given up their water rights to ensure that the river in Bellevue does not run completely dry, Santo said.
“Everyone has been hurting this year, irrigators, fish, and potential wildfire threat to everyone in the valley. We are working with irrigators so everyone, including fish, can hurt a little less,” he said.
Luckily, fish will be able to repopulate the reach of the river fairly quickly, Santo said.
“Wild salmonids have a high natural mortality rate, with most of the oldest fish observed in Fish and Game surveys in the Big Wood being 4 years old. It won’t be too long for the population to re-establish itself,” he said.
“We are continuing to monitor water levels, and if the reach continues to go dry, we will work with our partners to conduct fish rescues,” Santo said. “We are hoping that this extreme drought will bring better water management throughout the basin to avoid this happening again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In