After many years of expectation and preparation, the Eccles family is withdrawing petitions for annexation of the Flying Hat Ranch into the city of Bellevue, according to public records obtained by the Express.
City documents also show that Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corporation appears to be testing the waters with both Hailey and Bellevue over a possible new annexation request and development plan.
City leaders in Hailey and Bellevue denied requests to discuss details with the Express.
The Eccles, a prominent banking family with deep roots in Utah, have a long history in the Wood River Valley. The family has worked with Hailey and Bellevue over the years on potential annexations for the property, which sits in unincorporated Blaine County. No plans have come to fruition.
The family made an annexation request to Bellevue in 2014, supplying the city with a preliminary land-use plan for about 227 acres on the east side of state Highway 75. That draft, which could have allowed for big-box stores, was approved by the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission but led to a backlash from some Bellevue citizens and a revision of the city’s comprehensive plan.
Six years later, Bellevue prevailed in a fight with Hailey over whose area of city impact encompassed the ranch—a move that, at the time, Bellevue leaders widely considered a major boost for the Eccles’ standing annexation request into the city limits.
Eccles Attorney Evan Robertson formally withdrew the request in a Jan. 21 email to the city, according to documents obtained by the Express through a Freedom of Information Act request. A one-word response from Bellevue Community Development Director Diane Shay simply stated:”Bummer.”
The Oppenheimer Development Corporation, known for high-profile commercial developments throughout the Northwest, now appears to be working with Bellevue and Hailey in an apparent attempt to develop the 225-acre portion of the ranch, though officials from both cities are mum on details.
A packet accompanying the agenda to a recent meeting of the Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency included a letter dated Nov. 15 from Elam & Burke Attorneys at Law in Boise thanking Shay for a call about the use of the Bellevue URA’s revenue funding for a “potential development opportunity” by the Oppenheimer Development Corporation.
The letter also requests a waiver from Bellevue over potential conflicts of interest involving the law firm, because Elam & Burke is also representing the city of Hailey’s URA for the same purpose; the letter cites the risk that the firm “may be less vigilant and effective in representing the Bellevue URA because of the allegiance that it owes to [the] Hailey URA.” The waiver, which was also sent to Hailey, was approved by the Bellevue URA on Tuesday. It stipulates that both cities would need to agree to the scope of confidentiality with regard to further legal representation by the firm.
Bellevue City Council Chair Doug Brown was asked about details regarding the Oppenheimer plan, which is now in a “due diligence” phase, according to the letter from Elam & Burke.
“I have no clue,” Brown said.
A similar request for details from Hailey Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz yielded the following response: “I will not comment on anything Oppenheimer is doing or not doing with regard to the city of Hailey.”
According to the Oppenheimer Development Corporation website, the company was founded in 1972 in Boise with an initial emphasis on the development of real estate investment projects for Oppenheimer-Falk Realty Company, which evolved from Falk Realty Company. Established in 1868, Falk developed several of the city’s landmark buildings, including the Owyhee Hotel, Falk’s Building and the Egyptian Theater. Oppenheimer-Falk Realty and Oppenheimer Development Corporation built One Capital Center in 1975 and Wells Fargo Center in 1989, the website states. ￼
