The Bellevue City Council made plans to annex a new development called “Gannett Ranch” on Monday, while providing no details on the proposed development.
The council also hired contractors to help with processing the annexation, as well as day-to-day planning operations for the city’s community development department.
“We received an annexation application for Gannett Ranch, which is public record,” said Senior Planner Ashley Dyer. “Although the council has not heard the application or found findings from Idaho statute regarding the category. It is potentially set for [City Council review] on the Nov. 14 agenda.”
Other Bellevue officials did not respond to requests for information by press time Tuesday.
Gannett Ranch is being presented by an organization known as Steadfast Group. County records do not show any such landowner in Blaine County.
The City Council approved a contract for services with Benchmark Associates to provide civil engineering, land use planning and community development services in connection with the annexation.
Benchmark’s David Patrie would be hired at $130 per hour, joined by associates earning from $60-$140 per hour, for an unspecified number of hours.
In addition, the City Council approved a contract with Sunrise Engineering in an amount not to exceed $10,000 for on-call planning services, dispensing with formal contract procurement requirements.
Troy Butzlaff, a consultant hired by the city to provide oversight of multiple operations, said Sunrise Engineering would be expected to cover day-to-day planning services and aid Dyer.
In other Bellevue news:
- The City Council approved a semi-annual payment on a DEQ Loan of $155,620.09 along with $49,579.91 in interest for a total of $205,200.00, leaving a loan balance of $2,870,578.43 after payment.
- The City Council approved spending $3,970 to Allen Bradley for a SCADA Communication Card.
The City Council approved a pay increase for City Attorney Rick Allington from $125 to $150 per hour and increased his compensation for handling misdemeanors by 5%, to $20,976.
- The City Council approved a 1-year extension on a contract with BDE Water Professionals for wastewater treatment plant operational services.
- The City Council approved a winter contract with Pappas Pumping and Land Development Company not to exceed $30,000 for on-call snow plowing services, enough to cover 10 days of snow removal, dispensing with formal competitive procurement requirements. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In