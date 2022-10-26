Bellevue City Signs
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Bellevue City Council made plans to annex a new development called “Gannett Ranch” on Monday, while providing no details on the proposed development.

The council also hired contractors to help with processing the annexation, as well as day-to-day planning operations for the city’s community development department.

“We received an annexation application for Gannett Ranch, which is public record,” said Senior Planner Ashley Dyer. “Although the council has not heard the application or found findings from Idaho statute regarding the category. It is potentially set for [City Council review] on the Nov. 14 agenda.”

