Representatives from across the Wood River Valley offered messages of support but few solutions to address the region’s mounting housing and homelessness crisis during a much-anticipated meeting of officials from Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, Blaine County and a range of non-governmental organizations on Wednesday afternoon.
Recently, the acute housing shortage that has long hamstrung the Wood River Valley has been further strained by a surge of immigrants arriving in and working across Southern Idaho. Facing what officials agreed was a “humanitarian crisis,” no formal plans were drawn up or agreed upon in this week’s meeting.
Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly opened Wednesday’s discussion by outlining different scenarios of homelessness aside from sleeping in a tent outside.
“It can look like living on someone’s couch, in a closet, shed, car,” she said. “There’s also imminent risk of homelessness—unaccompanied youth who don’t have assurance of a habitable unit, folks who are attempting to flee domestic violence. Those all, under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development constitute homelessness.”
Connelly then passed the microphone to representatives with The Hunger Coalition, The Blaine County Charitable Fund and St. Luke’s Center for Community Health before turning to local mayors, council members and commissioners for a 10-minute exchange of ideas. The virtual meeting concluded with a lengthy presentation from the Intermountain Fair Housing Council on what constitutes “fair housing.”
According to Brooke Pace-McKenna, co-director of The Hunger Coalition, the nonprofit served about 127 families per week prior to the pandemic and now serves 586.
Of the new families, 322 are from Peru and are seeking asylum, and 156 include children. This is on top of the already estimated 1% of Blaine County residents who are classified as homeless, according to Ketchum City Administrator Jade Riley.
Pace-McKenna said nearly half of the families that the organization is now serving—47%—are “brand new” faces, a departure from its typical 33% turnover rate.
“This is a startling statistic for us because it’s been so stable for so long,” she said Wednesday. “What we’re seeing this year is far above what we saw before the pandemic hit.”
St. Luke’s Center for Community Health spokeswoman Sarah Seppa, a registered dietician, noted a large increase in the number of walk-ins to the clinic.
“Families are needing financial assistance with prescriptions, dental care, winter clothing and outerwear,” she said. “They have said they are sleeping in cars and garages without heat, in overcrowded [home] situations ... with limited access to food and water.
“This is all happening really quickly.”
Blaine County Charitable Fund director Mary Fauth reported that the organization has been working on streamlining its application process. She added that she was “counting” on the Idaho Housing and Finance Association to provide funding for emergency hotel and motel stays this winter, as it had last year, but said the state funding pool had recently dried up.
“They were providing funding for up to 60 days in a hotel” per family, Fauth said. “Unfortunately, as of October 14, with only week’s notice, they closed that program.”
Connelly said providing emergency hotel stays for 60 families could cost stakeholders “a minimum” of $1.6 million.
When elected officials took the microphone, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw stressed that any perceived favoritism towards new immigrants was ill informed.
“We don’t want to alienate or leave behind some of our existing workers,” he said. “There’s no leapfrogging going on here.”
But, Bradshaw said, Ketchum is prioritizing humanitarian relief.
“We don’t have unlimited capacity,” he said. “All these organizations are stretched to a very limit, but this is a priority for us, and we need to balance the needs of existing workers and new arrivals.”
Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury explained what efforts the county has undertaken.
“We have ... helped make zoning changes that enabled The Meadows to expand their mobile home and manufactured home overlays, so they have an additional 38 to 40 new spaces at The Meadows,” he said.
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke, who did not return a request for comment in time for publication Thursday, said Wednesday that she wanted Hailey to participate in this effort but was not sure how much money it could contribute with a limited budget.
“My heart just says we have to find a way to help, and maybe that’s turning gymnasiums into Red Cross-like shelters, similar to during a hurricane or flood crisis,” she said.
Bellevue Councilman Chris Johnson also offered support, but said the city has little capacity to take on the housing shortage. With its $5.5 million budget already allocated, “we’re strapped,” he said Wednesday.
Johnson said that the city recently relocated a cabin to use as housing on city property, and is considering rewriting code extend the amount of time someone can stay in an RV on public property beyond the current two-week limit.
Currently, Idaho Code does not allow for “park model” homes except for areas zoned as RV parks, according to Blaine County Land Use Planner Allison Kennedy. Park models differ from modular homes in that the former is designed to be able to move, while the latter is a permanent structure. Kennedy said the county attempted to work around this by establishing new rules for “tiny homes on wheels,” which are now allowed to be attached to septic systems in Blaine County.
RV ordinances come into play because many of the affected fall under the definition of homeless but are not truly living full-time outdoors. The Hunger Coalition reported that 40 to 60 of the 586 new families that have begun to utilize the pantry since January are living fully outside. Many others couch-surf, live in their cars or occupy some form of trailer.
Sun Valley Councilmember Jane Conard said that the city will add the issue as an agenda item for the next meeting. Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks, who sets council agendas, did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
This will likely be an agenda item on the next meetings of the jurisdictions. Sun Valley meets on Nov. 3, and Ketchum meets on Nov. 7. The next Bellevue City Council meeting is Nov. 14. Hailey has one the same day.
“Since this is a first touch for many folks, we weren’t expecting decisions right away but are glad to get the information out there,” Connelly said. “Now that they are updated by the frontline organizations, they can decide if and how to participate in a response.
“Each jurisdictions’ staff and Council would likely need to process whatever response they make.” ￼
