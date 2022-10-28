Hailey Scenic (copy)

Local nonprofits have reported a significant increase in demand for services this year.

Representatives from across the Wood River Valley offered messages of support but few solutions to address the region’s mounting housing and homelessness crisis during a much-anticipated meeting of officials from Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, Blaine County and a range of non-governmental organizations on Wednesday afternoon.

Recently, the acute housing shortage that has long hamstrung the Wood River Valley has been further strained by a surge of immigrants arriving in and working across Southern Idaho. Facing what officials agreed was a “humanitarian crisis,” no formal plans were drawn up or agreed upon in this week’s meeting.

Ketchum Housing Strategist Carissa Connelly opened Wednesday’s discussion by outlining different scenarios of homelessness aside from sleeping in a tent outside.

