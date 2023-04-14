A degraded pipe likely caused a "catastrophic failure" at the Bellevue wastewater facility last month, and cleaning operations and equipment replacements are ongoing.
An apparent piping leak triggered the breakdown of sewage pump motors at the plant on March 9. That led the main pump house flooding of with influent, requiring an ongoing diversion of untreated sewage into a back-up lagoon.
The cost of the incident is unknown.
Wastewater Division Manager Bryson Ellsworth described the situation at Bellevue City Council meeting two weeks ago as a “catastrophic failure.”
Ellsworth said on Wednesday, that following an investigation of the mishap, the city of Bellevue has been advised to keep using the back-up lagoon for up to one year, until issues with the facility can be addressed. Ellsworth defined a "catastrophic failure" as anything costing over $5,000 due to a failure of equipment that needs to be replaced or fixed.
“We are still using the sewer lagoon. Luckily, it has a lot of capacity,” Ellsworth said. “Several motors have gone down and been sent off to be repaired. We may have to get new ones. I won’t know how much this will cost until we move the electrical boxes and call in IT for support.”
The situation comes at a time when the city is in discussions with developers over annexations that will likely depend on water and sewer capacity, which have already been called into question.
Ellsworth said he was alerted to the crisis after personnel had already begun diverting the flow and cleaning up the building, which contains electrical panels in its basement.
“My operator was receiving alarms and tried to address it as best he could,” Ellsworth said. “I was made aware after everything transpired.”
Ellsworth said he thinks a rotted out stainless-steel nipple on a pipe broke free, causing sewage to spray a nearby motor and causing it to fail. Sewage then flowed into the building, causing submerged electrical panels to short out additional motors.
“The electrical panels should never have been installed in the basement,” Ellsworth said. “It’s hard to know exactly what happened, but the motor was functioning until the nipple rotted out.”
The city retained Operations Management Consulting Services in October to provide a “full-scale” evaluation of existing conditions of equipment, structure, electrical components and operational practices in the system. The report contained dozens of safety and operational recommendations for emergency backup of sewage lift stations, personnel safety equipment and protocols, equipment acquisitions, updated electronic systems and ongoing inspection scheduling.
Mislocated electrical equipment was included in the assessment.
“We have a large list [of issues] that has been overlooked for years," said Ty Waterman of OMCS in December. "There is a lot of equipment running now that if it went down, you don’t have a spare."
The cost of recommended improvements was about $1.65 million, with additional annual expenses of about $30,000. Jay Irby of Operations Management Consulting Services said in December that following the recommendations would get the wastewater treatment facility “back on its legs.”
According to the report, personnel operating the facility were at risk of poisoning by chlorine gas, which the consultants said should be phased out. The report also called for a written safety program, integrated electronic monitoring and a five-year rotating inspection plan.
Ellsworth said the wastewater department had already ordered new piping before the incident, at a cost of $4,000. He said staff are continuing to clean the building of sewage.
“It’s safe to go in there, but there is still more work to be done on the cleaning,” Ellsworth said. “We are taking all safety precautions that we can.”
Ellsworth said using the lagoon for back-up flow has happened multiple times in the past.
“We already had plans to go [into] the lagoon for a day to replace a flow meter,” he said. “I’m looking at this on a positive note, that it forced the issue on the panels. We are looking now at reinstalling them out of the basement to where the other electrical equipment is.”
Ellsworth said he hopes to get the facility back into regular operation after getting the electrical equipment moved and the motors fixed.
“I am working with the Department of Environmental Quality and am talking with them several times each week,” he said.
