22-03-04-bellevue-sewer-treatment-plant (copy)

Repairs to Bellevue’s sewer plan have been an ongoing concern for city officials.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A degraded pipe likely caused a "catastrophic failure" at the Bellevue wastewater facility last month, and cleaning operations and equipment replacements are ongoing.

An apparent piping leak triggered the breakdown of sewage pump motors at the plant on March 9. That led the main pump house flooding of with influent, requiring an ongoing diversion of untreated sewage into a back-up lagoon.

The cost of the incident is unknown.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments