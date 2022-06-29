For many years, advocates have said that the Big Wood River has been impacted by shore-side development. Lately, though, the river has been taking back some real estate at the expense of property owners.
Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to deny a riparian setback variance to Riverside Estates property owner Tim Thomas that would have allowed him to build closer than 100 feet to the Big Wood River.
The building envelope at Thomas’ 2.31-acre lot on Riverside Drive has been reduced by “many years of flood events,” stated his representative David Patrie in a memo to the P&Z Commission. Patrie said this left Thomas with a smaller, “really weird shaped” lot that would not accommodate a house similar in design to his neighbors, several of whom support his call for a variance.
The variance would have allowed Thomas to build on a larger footprint.
“I feel like I have had something taken away from me. I want it restored,” Thomas said to the commission.
The commission’s decision to deny the variance came after nearly two hours of discussion and was based on criteria that included the insufficient level of “exceptional hardship” faced by the applicant, uncertainties about his home design and the impact the variance could have had on the Big Wood River.
“The more we build closer to the river, the more problems we are going to have along the river,” said P&Z Chair John Kurtz. “I would classify the health of the Big Wood River as of public interest. And the health of the river means letting it go where it wants to go.”
In recent years, that has meant letting the Big Wood encroach on platted city lots, including one lot adjacent to Thomas’ upstream on the east bank. Community Development Director Diane Shay said in an interview that so much of the adjacent property was lost to the river that the owner then dedicated the rest to the Wood River Land Trust, a conservation nonprofit.
Shay said the city’s riparian setback has “always” been 100 feet, and that when she proposed reducing it years ago to 50 feet, the Bellevue City Council denied it. As the riparian setback stays steady at 100 feet, the Big Wood River continues to move, sometimes pitting its natural forces against the best laid plans of developers and city planners.
An apparent factor in the commission’s decision was the discovery that Thomas’ waterfront lot is for sale, and that he did not come forward with actual building plans or conceptual drawings while applying for the variance.
Riverside Estates has been the site of extensive flooding in recent years, jeopardizing city infrastructure and leading to evacuations and property damage.
“The Big Wood River is a highly dynamic and erosive river,” wrote Blaine County Certified Floodplain Manager Kristine Hilt in a report on the variance application for the Bellevue P&Z Commission. “Existing structures built close to the river are at risk of erosion and flood damage. These structures have proven difficult to access and protect during floods of record.” ￼
