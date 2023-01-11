The Bellevue City Council gained two new members Monday when Christina Giordani and John Carreiro were confirmed for one-year terms by a unanimous vote of the council.

The two vacant council seats were left open by Greg Cappel last year and Jennifer Rangel last month.

Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said she and City Council Chair Doug Brown reviewed a “a suite” of candidates before agreeing Giordani and Carreiro would be the best choices.

