Chris Johnson elected Bellevue mayor

The Bellevue City Council elected Chris Johnson as mayor in a unanimous vote on Monday.
The two-term city councilman was sworn in during Monday’s regular meeting to replace outgoing Mayor Kathryn Goldman, who resigned from office this month.
“The city has been facing a lot of challenges over the recent years. I appreciate the council’s support and with my experience will do my best to support our staff and continue the improvements of our infrastructure needs,” Johnson said in an interview.
City Councilman Sean Mahoney nominated Johnson for the position, citing his expertise in matters related to water and sewer issues.
“He has a lot of knowledge in the area of water and sewer, and that’s a positive for Bellevue,” Mahoney said in an interview. “He has been a hard worker for the city, and I appreciate that.”
Johnson works as an EPA Program Coordinator at the Idaho Rural Water Association, a nonprofit corporation providing training and technical assistance to drinking water and wastewater utility systems in small towns in Idaho.
Johnson has served on the Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission for three years and has been on city council since 2020. He was nearing the end of his second term and fourth year on the council.
The 16-year Army veteran has advised city leaders on issues related to the water and sewer departments. He recently also led a successful effort by the City Council to increase acreage for the city during a negotiation that divided development opportunities in Flying Hat East Ranch with the city of Hailey.
Johnson will hold the office at least until January 2024. His mayoral position and five city council seats will be open for election during the November election. The City Council seat formerly held by Johnson, as well as those held by Christina Giordani, John L. Carreiro, Sean Mahoney and Robin Leahy will also be open for election.
The statewide filing period for November’s election opened Monday and continues through Sept. 8. City Council Chair Doug Brown said this week the city began taking applications for candidacy from Bellevue residents interested in running for the positions. Those interested can contact Interim City Clerk Maria Palomera at 208-788-2128.
In other Bellevue news
- The City Council put a landscaping plan for about 3 acres of property in the Strahorn-Slaughterhouse parking area on indefinite hold with an eye toward planting grasses and shrubs to reduce water consumption.
- The City Council approved a 90-day extension for a contract with Athenian Partners for administrative management and advisory services.
- The City Council approved a citywide speed survey with Great West Engineering at a cost of $11,750. Mayor Chris Johnson said the project will “allow the Marshal to do their jobs and enhance public safety.”
- The City Council approved a $12,000 expense to support Mountain Rides public transportation, as part of a joint powers agreement with other municipalities.
- The City Council approved a 12-month extension of an approved preliminary plat application for M&M Power Sports, for construction of a new Karl Malone Ford motorsports complex on Main Street. ￼
