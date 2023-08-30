Chris Johnson elected Bellevue mayor

Chris Johnson was sworn in as mayor of Bellevue on Monday.

 Express photo by Tony Tekaroniake Evans

The Bellevue City Council elected Chris Johnson as mayor in a unanimous vote on Monday.

The two-term city councilman was sworn in during Monday’s regular meeting to replace outgoing Mayor Kathryn Goldman, who resigned from office this month.

“The city has been facing a lot of challenges over the recent years. I appreciate the council’s support and with my experience will do my best to support our staff and continue the improvements of our infrastructure needs,” Johnson said in an interview.

