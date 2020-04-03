As the tourist destinations of the northern Wood River Valley gain national attention as a hotspot for the COVID-19 coronavirus, nearby communities to the south are also proving vulnerable to the spread.
The South Central Public Health District reported on Tuesday the first COVID-19 case in Camas County, an adult female.
“The point of transmission was likely travel to areas with community spread,” the health district said in a statement. The patient is self-isolating at home with mild symptoms, according to the announcement. All other information about the individual remains confidential.
Fairfield Mayor Terry Lee said on Thursday that it would be difficult to know how many Camas County residents continue to drive to neighboring cities in Blaine County for work. It’s about 40 miles to Hailey.
“I assume there are still some people commuting over there, but I can’t be sure,” Lee said. “We have several vehicles here with Blaine County license plates, but many people who live here could have them.”
With only the Market Basket convenience store open and Wrangler restaurant serving takeout, Fairfield has fallen quiet as the isolation orders sink in.
“Online school starts today,’ Lee said. “Most people are taking this more seriously now. I hope it all goes well. We will just have to see what happens.”
Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said that town is also “very quiet.”
“People seem to really be taking the isolation order seriously,” Burns said. “The grocery store is reasonably well provisioned, the restaurants that are open are doing a fantastic job making sure they are operating in a safe fashion, the other businesses that are essential are taking ample precautions to keep employees and customers protected from unnecessary risk.”
Burns said people are out for long walks and bike rides, “which is great to relieve stress and cabin fever.”
“We’re all keeping connected on social media, and spirits seem as high as can be expected,” he told the Express. “I do want to point out that this is no time to let our guard down and relax how vigilant we’ve been. The testing backlog is still pretty sizable, and we won’t know if the isolation orders have been effective until they are more caught up.”
Bellevue’s city government has postponed its planning and zoning commission meetings and closed a drive-up window for service payments. Everything is done by mail or online, including the city council’s teleconferenced meetings.
Meanwhile, Carey opted not to join the rest of Blaine County and its other cities in adopting the stricter isolation orders that went into effect this week. On Thursday, Carey’s city attorney offered an opinion to Mayor Randy Patterson that the state’s isolation order—which, significantly, doesn’t prohibit construction—supersedes the county measures. That means construction sites remain open in Carey, Patterson told Express, with the requirement that “only one set of tradesmen is there at a time.”
Patterson said this would reduce the risk of transmission from group to group. He said the decision was made to keep people working and building projects on schedule.
“There are some houses that are close to being done,” he said.
Patterson said most people in Carey go to Twin Falls for groceries, unless they work in the Wood River Valley, about 25 miles away, and stop to shop on their way home.
As residents hunker down, churches are “keeping tabs on folks,” Patterson said.
“People get cooped up for a little while, they get a little stir crazy,” he said. “I have heard rumors about a couple of coronavirus cases in town, but none have been reported to me.”
