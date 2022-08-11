Cabin donated to Bellevue for affordable housing

The nonprofit ARCH Community Housing Trust managed to salvage an old log cabin from a development site in Ketchum and convince the Bellevue City Council on Monday to accept it as a donation on a parcel of land ARCH and the city recently designated for affordable housing in the Chantrelle Subdivision.
ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith said the 775-square-foot cabin would need to be accepted or wind up demolished and “in the dump” due to the tight construction schedule of the donor.
The goal is to use the cabin on vacant city-owned land at 380 Melrose St. as a residence for city staff “before the snow flies,” later adding a duplex on the lot for the same purpose.
As with the original designation for the property in May, Councilmembers Robin Leahy and Chris Johnson voted to oppose the idea. Johnson said his opposition was due to the rushed nature of the request and insufficient details. Leahy said she was concerned that the project would impact fishers and others who use the vacant lot for parking and river access.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said cars could instead be parked on the road.
Griffith had initially made plans to have the city meet American Rescue Plan Act income qualifications for the development’s tenants, which she said would require a maximum income for a family of two (adults or children) of $66,186 per year. Johnson said in May that there are city employees earning $20.50 per hour who, if married to another wage earner, would likely not qualify for the dwelling.
City Council Chair Doug Brown voiced support for accepting the cabin, citing a front-page New York Times article last week detailing housing woes in the Wood River Valley, titled “A Town’s Housing Crisis Exposes a ‘House of Cards.’”
“This is a gift that has dropped in ARCH’s lap and now has dropped in our lap,” Brown said.
Despite the opposition, the City Council majority voted in favor of taking the cabin and authorizing a policy to define income eligibility criteria of its own for the resident, who must be a city employee.
“I certainly did not want to lose this opportunity,” Goldman said. ￼
