Cabin donated to Bellevue for affordable housing

Once moved to Bellevue, the cabin will house city staff.

 Photo courtesy ARCH Community Housing Trust

The nonprofit ARCH Community Housing Trust managed to salvage an old log cabin from a development site in Ketchum and convince the Bellevue City Council on Monday to accept it as a donation on a parcel of land ARCH and the city recently designated for affordable housing in the Chantrelle Subdivision.

ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith said the 775-square-foot cabin would need to be accepted or wind up demolished and “in the dump” due to the tight construction schedule of the donor.

The goal is to use the cabin on vacant city-owned land at 380 Melrose St. as a residence for city staff “before the snow flies,” later adding a duplex on the lot for the same purpose.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments