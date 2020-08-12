The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposed travel plan for the southern Wood River Valley that includes about 80 miles of new trails near Hailey and Bellevue, most of which would allow mountain bikes and e-bikes.
Beginning next summer, the BLM would like to build trail networks out of Slaughterhouse Canyon east of Bellevue and Quigley Canyon east of Hailey. The Quigley trails would connect to the Blaine County Recreation District’s Toe of the Hill Trail and pump track. The BLM would also like to construct a trail network, including some for motorcycles, in Colorado, Lee’s and Townsend gulches west of Bellevue.
The existing Croy Creek trail network on BLM land west of Hailey consists of about 10 miles of nonmotorized trails and 9 miles of motorized trails. Under the new plan, the Two Dog, Punchline, Centerline, Wilson Gulch and Naday’s trails would be opened for use by e-bikes.
In the other areas around Hailey and Bellevue, the BLM would build about 57 miles of new trails open to mountain bikes and e-bikes and 19 miles of trails open to motorcycles, as well as 3 miles of trails closed to e-bikes and motorcycles. That work would include construction of trailheads and parking areas, as well as 1.2 miles of roads to reach them. Nine camping areas with between one and nine sites each would be built in the vicinity of the trailheads.
According to an environmental assessment, the planning process began in 2005 when the Blaine County commissioners told the Shoshone Field Office they had concerns about increasing recreation use, including user-created trails, damaging vegetation, soils, riparian areas and hillsides in the Wood River Valley.
Blaine County, with support from the BLM, initiated a planning effort called the Blaine County Cooperative Conservation and Travel Plan, intended to provide more recreational opportunities while reducing impacts. In 2010, the Shoshone Field Office accepted the plan’s recommendations and expanded the planning area to include all BLM-managed land from U.S. Highway 20 north to the Sawtooth National Forest boundary.
In 2017, the BLM initiated the current plan’s environmental assessment by holding public scoping meetings. However, the planning effort was put on hold early last year due to a directive from the secretary of the interior and the BLM director in Washington, D.C., halting development of all management plans except those mandated by court order. BLM Recreation Planner John Kurtz said the planning process was restarted after BLM field offices received several orders from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt pertaining to increasing recreational opportunities, especially for e-bike use, improving big-game winter range and protecting wilderness characteristics on lands managed by the BLM.
The Shoshone Field Office released its 96-page environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed plan on July 22.
Issues addressed by the EA include impacts to wildlife, vegetation, noxious weeds and livestock grazing.
Two planning alternatives also analyzed in the EA are a recreation-weighted alternative that would seek to build 118 miles of new trails and a conservation-weighted one that would build only 30 miles of trails.
According to the EA, the BLM would work with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and local communities on education campaigns to reduce impacts to deer, elk and pronghorn antelope. The EA predicts that implementation of the proposed plan would cause “minor to moderate impacts to big game.”
Impacts would be mitigated by winter use closures. Under the plan, an additional 43,534 acres of BLM land would be added to the 32,941 acres already closed to motorized use, including snowmobiles, from Jan. 1 through April 30 to protect deer and elk. Up to 111,951 acres could be closed to all human activity during times of severe stress to wildlife, applied in specific areas used by animals and when voluntary measures have failed.
Kurtz said the BLM would like the public to look at the EA and alert the agency to anything it missed or to any questionable methods of analysis. He also said recommendations submitted by the public for trail construction during the scoping period in 2017 could be included in any or all of the three alternatives presented.
According to the EA, Shoshone Field Office Manager Codie Martin will decide whether to approve the proposed road and trail designations, trailheads, campsites and seasonal wildlife restrictions, and if so, under what terms and conditions.
Kurtz said Martin expects to issue a decision by the end of September.
According to Kurtz, construction is tentatively scheduled to begin next summer on the 5.5 miles of trails out of Slaughterhouse Canyon, with the Quigley trails to follow in the second phase. Construction will initially be funded by the approximately $250,000 in various recreation fees that the Shoshone Field Office collects each year, Kurtz said. Trail construction generally costs about $10,000 per mile, he said.
The EA can be viewed at eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/home. Written comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to the BLM Shoshone Field Office at 400 W. F St., Shoshone, ID 83352; or emailed to blm_id_shoshoneoffice@blm.gov. The comment period ends Aug. 21.
