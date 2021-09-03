Blaine County commissioners next Tuesday will consider approving a tentative budget of approximately $36.6 million for fiscal year 2022.
The budget proposes expenditures of $21 million through the county’s General Fund, which covers the day-to-day expenses of the government. That fund calls for allocating approximately $3.8 million to the Sheriff’s Office, $3.3 million for the county jail and $1.2 million to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Additional expenditures through other funds include $637,000 for capital improvements and about $574,000 for the recycling center in Ohio Gulch, north of Hailey.
The spending plan calls for a 3% increase in property taxes and a 7% increase in salaries, county officials said. It would add nine new county staff members. If approved, it would also implement a property tax on 90% of the value of new construction in the county.
The county is scheduled to adopt new property-tax levy rates on Sept. 14.
The budget also includes an approximately $2.2 million fund established with money received this year from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that provides COVID-19 financial relief. The county has not dedicated the funding to specific expenditures. On Wednesday, the commissioners discussed the possibility of using money from the fund to address the affordable-housing shortage in the county.
The county is expected to receive an additional $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds next year, county officials said.
The tentative budget does not include the budget for the Blaine County Ambulance District, which is a separate taxing district.
The 2022 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1 and runs through September 2022.
The fiscal year 2021 budget that applies through this month was initially approved at $30.5 million but has been amended to $32.1 million.
Commissioners will be asked to approve and adopt the 2022 budget on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
$8mm to make criminals out of us and nothing to house us. The commission is thinking about whether to use the $2mm windfall for housing. This has been a crisis for months ans months and they still either and do….nothing. What about a Vail Indeed type program? What about working with the cities on short term rental regulation? What about working with BCSD and St Lukes on housing for teachers and health care workers? Why about doing…something? Anything at all? Argghhh
