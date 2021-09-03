Blaine County commissioners next Tuesday will consider approving a tentative budget of approximately $36.6 million for fiscal year 2022.

The budget proposes expenditures of $21 million through the county’s General Fund, which covers the day-to-day expenses of the government. That fund calls for allocating approximately $3.8 million to the Sheriff’s Office, $3.3 million for the county jail and $1.2 million to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Additional expenditures through other funds include $637,000 for capital improvements and about $574,000 for the recycling center in Ohio Gulch, north of Hailey.

The spending plan calls for a 3% increase in property taxes and a 7% increase in salaries, county officials said. It would add nine new county staff members. If approved, it would also implement a property tax on 90% of the value of new construction in the county.

The county is scheduled to adopt new property-tax levy rates on Sept. 14.

The budget also includes an approximately $2.2 million fund established with money received this year from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that provides COVID-19 financial relief. The county has not dedicated the funding to specific expenditures. On Wednesday, the commissioners discussed the possibility of using money from the fund to address the affordable-housing shortage in the county.

The county is expected to receive an additional $2.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds next year, county officials said.

The tentative budget does not include the budget for the Blaine County Ambulance District, which is a separate taxing district.

The 2022 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1 and runs through September 2022.

The fiscal year 2021 budget that applies through this month was initially approved at $30.5 million but has been amended to $32.1 million.

Commissioners will be asked to approve and adopt the 2022 budget on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Load comments