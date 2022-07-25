The Bellevue City Council added $34,000 to the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget last week, bringing the total to $5,421,815, an increase of approximately 2% ($102,422) over fiscal 2022.

The council will hold another public hearing on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m.. It is required to finalize the budget by Oct. 1.

City Council Chair Doug Brown pointed out that the new budget includes $528,993 in carryover funds from last year, including significant funding from COVID-19 relief funds that are yet to be spent.

tevans@mtexpress.com

