The Bellevue City Council added $34,000 to the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget last week, bringing the total to $5,421,815, an increase of approximately 2% ($102,422) over fiscal 2022.
The council will hold another public hearing on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m.. It is required to finalize the budget by Oct. 1.
City Council Chair Doug Brown pointed out that the new budget includes $528,993 in carryover funds from last year, including significant funding from COVID-19 relief funds that are yet to be spent.
“The challenge for us has been to execute projects when you are understaffed and have a lot of projects on your plate at the same time,” Brown said in an interview.
The proposed budget has funding for higher staff pay in the form of an across-the-board 5% cost of living increase, a significant increase in pay for elected officials and additional funding for the high cost of fuel and infrastructure materials.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman consulted with city department heads over the last week. Afterward, the City Council and mayor recommended an increase of $10,000 for commercial driver’s license trainings, an additional $14,000 for staff pay and training in the community development department and an increase for the Marshal’s office budget by $14,000 for patrol car cameras and tasers.
“One of my jobs will be to see how we can get grant funding from the Department of Environmental Quality and other sources to help pay for our infrastructure needs,” Goldman said.
The council also agreed to explore further a new code enforcement position, which will require a bilingual person and likely a new vehicle.
“There is no job description yet, but it will be working its way through the process,” Brown said. “We don’t have an allocation of funding for that code enforcement position yet because it is still on the wish list.”
Brown said funding for the position will come from the Marshal’s office, but that the officer would interact with several city departments.
City Councilwoman Jennifer Rangel said she was pleased that the city is starting to pay staff what they are worth.
Brown praised the work of City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards in putting the budget together.
“It’s just amazing work,” Brown said.
In other Bellevue news:
• The City Council approved expense increases of $33,169.60 and $1,633.84 for unexpected materials and labors costs associated with the JC Constructors Bellevue Lagoon Replacement contract.
