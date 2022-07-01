Bellevue Community Development Director Diane Shay will retire from city planning after 26 years on the job throughout the Wood River Valley.
Shay grew up in Minneapolis and right after high school came to Sun Valley to ski. “I came for just one season before attending college,” Shay said. “I never left and the rest is history.”
In 1996, Shay started out in Bellevue as a planning and zoning secretary and, within a year, became the Bellevue planning and zoning administrator, holding that position until 2001. That year she was offered a position at the city of Hailey.
“I worked in Hailey until 2007 and was then offered a position at the city of Sun Valley,” Shay said. “After five years there, I left and accepted a job with Blaine County.”
In 2016, her current position in Bellevue opened up and she said it “just felt right” to pursue the job as the Community Development Director.
One of her biggest surprises on the job was finding a box in her office labeled “old ordinances.”
“When I opened the box, I found a ledger with the original city ordinances beginning on May 10, 1883. They are now in safe keeping at the Idaho Historical Society.”
Shay said one of the challenges of working for the city of Bellevue has been the potential turnover of elected officials during elections every two years.
“Sometimes there’s a lot of change in the administration, and you have to be able to adapt quickly to different management styles,” Shay said. “Over the years I’ve worked for 15 mayors and city councils.”
Shay said one of her career rewards is being able to look back at all the positive things that she has accomplished for Bellevue and its citizens.
“Over the years I’ve written over 30 text amendments to update our city code and also had that code codified. We were able to successfully negotiate an area of city impact agreement with Blaine County, implemented development impact fees, and updated the comprehensive plan,” Shay said. “We also built good working relationships with our neighbors to the north.”
Shay said she plans to spend time during her retirement playing a lot of golf and spending time with family and to “just decompress.”
“This job can be very stressful, and I won’t miss waking up at 3 a.m. worrying about missing a legal deadline,” Shay said.
Assistant Community Development Director Ashley Dyer will take over duties from Shay until the city hires a replacement. The city of Bellevue is hosting a retirement party for Diane Shay at Mahoney’s on July 13, from 6-8 p.m. ￼
