The city of Bellevue will likely need to come up with millions of dollars to remove and relocate a water line extending from a natural spring source that runs through the EE-DA-HO Ranch in Muldoon Canyon.

In June 2021, the City Council approved a $40,000 engineering study to determine the cost of repairing a 12-inch water pipe that was considered “critical” to the city’s water supply by then-Mayor Ned Burns.

On Monday, the City Council heard from Michael Woodward of Mountain Waterworks consulting firm about the potential costs of protecting the spring source from contamination and relocating the 1980s leaky water line off the EE-DA-HO Ranch, as requested by the ranch owner.

tevans@mtexpress.com

