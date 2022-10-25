The city of Bellevue will likely need to come up with millions of dollars to remove and relocate a water line extending from a natural spring source that runs through the EE-DA-HO Ranch in Muldoon Canyon.
In June 2021, the City Council approved a $40,000 engineering study to determine the cost of repairing a 12-inch water pipe that was considered “critical” to the city’s water supply by then-Mayor Ned Burns.
On Monday, the City Council heard from Michael Woodward of Mountain Waterworks consulting firm about the potential costs of protecting the spring source from contamination and relocating the 1980s leaky water line off the EE-DA-HO Ranch, as requested by the ranch owner.
Woodworth paid a site visit recently and determined that the expense could range from $3 to $9 million depending on the need to purchase easements or property to run the new line.
“It’s a fairly intensive capital project,” Woodward said.
Woodward added that he would set up a meeting between city leaders and the Department of Water Quality about the project and continue to develop a water facilities plan for the city.
“I’ll work on some short-term and long-term solutions,” Woodward said.
In other Bellevue news:
• The City Council went into executive session Monday and returned to the public forum to vote for approval of 37-23381 Hiawatha Canal Water Users Association recharge application for 63 cubic feet per second. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
3 to 9 million is quite the range.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In