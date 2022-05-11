Bellevue residents will decide on May 17 whether to support a new tax on hotel, motel and short-term rentals to raise money to fix and maintain city streets. The Bellevue Mayor and City Council are hoping voters will support a ballot initiative that would establish the city’s first-ever local-option tax (LOT) to raise funding for that purpose.
The proposed LOT would place a 3% tax on hotels, motels and short-term rentals leased for 30 days or fewer, including condominium units, “tourist homes, or other sleeping accommodations.”
Bellevue Mayor Kathryn Goldman said the tax would bring in needed revenue, and the burden would fall “entirely” on tourists.
According to the official ballot language, the revenue from the LOT shall be used only for “street repair, maintenance, equipment, and improvements, including snow plowing.”
Many city streets are widely considered to be in a state of disrepair by elected officials and residents alike. Bellevue City Council Chairman Doug Brown estimated that the LOT would bring in an estimated $82,000 per year for city streets.
In March, Bellevue leaders passed a resolution designating the city as a “resort city”—essentially, a declaration that the city relies on tourism dollars—paving the way for the city’s first attempt at a LOT. Under Idaho law, only small resort cities are eligible to collect local-option taxes.
The cities of Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley have LOTs of their own, although they vary on what items are taxed. The Bellevue City Council debated for weeks on whether to tax food and drink at local restaurants but decided against the idea.
The LOT requires support from 60% of Bellevue residents casting ballots in the May 17 election. If the initiative passes, it will extend for a period of five years, beginning on July 1, 2022. ￼
