With heavy snows accumulating, Bellevue parking restrictions are in effect and could be enforced to allow snowplows to clear city streets.
The mayor and City Council have called for patience during heavy snow periods, as city crews are understaffed for snow removal this year.
When snow accumulations reach 3 inches, the city will plow Main Street and the streets near schools and other critical locations, such as City Hall and the fire station first. Other streets may have to wait.
Any vehicles parked in the Business Zone from 2-6 a.m. can be towed at the direction of law enforcement officials. Towing and storage fees must be paid before recovering a vehicle.
Also, city code prohibits parking of any motor vehicle, trailer, recreational vehicle, boat or utility trailer on any portion of the right-of-way of any public street within 10 feet of the edge of the roadway surface, including asphalt, concrete, paver brick or compacted gravel surface.
On Second Street only, the parking prohibition extends to within 8 feet of the street edge.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman said due to staffing shortages, some roads will not get the same level of service and may be only plowed minimally or will have snow and ice on the roadway for longer periods of time.
“Depending on the severity of the storm, it may take several hours to several days for life to return to normal,” Goldman said in a statement. ￼
And these people they can handle a 400 unit annexation, outside of town?
