Bellevue, Main Street, Winter (copy)

Bellevue will prioritize snow removal in high-traffic areas this winter, including main and other downtown streets.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

With heavy snows accumulating, Bellevue parking restrictions are in effect and could be enforced to allow snowplows to clear city streets.

The mayor and City Council have called for patience during heavy snow periods, as city crews are understaffed for snow removal this year.

When snow accumulations reach 3 inches, the city will plow Main Street and the streets near schools and other critical locations, such as City Hall and the fire station first. Other streets may have to wait.

tevans@mtexpress.com

Load comments