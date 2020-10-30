With margins thin, the Bellevue may try turning to the city’s urban renewal agency for funding to help repair deteriorating city streets.
The Bellevue URA showed net income of $43,011 during fiscal year 2020, bringing the total URA assets to $235,589, according to an annual report in the information packet for Bellevue’s Monday city council meeting.
According to the report, the URA spent $28,740 from Oct. 2019 through Sept. 2020, only half of what was budgeted for that time period. Community Development Director Diane Shay said the expenses included the construction of one of two planned bus stop shelters, at the corner of Cedar Street and Elm Street.
She said another bus shelter planned for the corner of Spruce and Main stalled after an unsuccessful attempt to acquire an easement on private property at that location. Additional goals include improvements to benches and tables at Memorial Park.
“There has also been some talk about building street lights,” Shay said.
Eligible URA projects must help rehabilitate deteriorating facilities in an area of downtown Bellevue in a “revenue allocation area,” identified by a map that includes most of the city’s commercial and residential areas.
The Bellevue URA existed for some years before its leaders left the organization, former Bellevue City Clerk Amanda Karst stated in 2017. It was revived in 2016 and is now headed by Chairwoman Becky Duncan, Vice Chairman Jami Sluder and City Councilman Doug Brown.
In 2017, Karst said she was working with then URA commissioners, including Ned Burns, on a form to ask the public about priority projects. Current Bellevue URA secretary Ashley Dyer said the form was never completed and that it may have been deemed no longer a priority by the commission.
The URA’s budget for operating expenses were increased from $1,900 in 2016 to $6,550 in 2020, while expenditures on projects remained low: $366 and $1,120 for 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Brown, who joined the URA commission recently, said he has attended three meetings. He said he thinks the commission has in mind to build up revenues for future use.
“By accumulating funds you can tackle some bigger projects,” Brown said. He said one option would be to use URA funds for a new city hall, as outlined in the city’s recently approved capital improvement plan.
The URA map for potential revitalization areas, posted on the city website, extends across almost every street in the city. Brown has called for street improvements as part of his campaign for reelection to the city council in November.
“I am not sure why the URA has not been involved in rebuilding city streets,” Brown said.
Shay said she was not sure either, and that she would seek legal counsel on whether or not the city could use URA funding for that purpose.
Past URA projects have included a lighted crosswalk across Main Street at Broadford Road, concrete flooring and a roof for the shelter at Memorial Park and paint striping after Broadford Road was resurfaced.
