The Bellevue City Council held a budget hearing on Monday focused on cutting expenses and raising revenues in 2024. The city is facing a major deficit in revenue and possible curtailment of city services after several years of spending of funds accumulated during the pandemic.
The draft budget for fiscal year 2024—which starts Oct. 1—calls for a 50% cut to the Community Development Department, a 14% cut to the Marshal’s Office, an 11% cut to streets funding, and a 10% cut to the parks budget.
The proposed budget would increase the administrative budget by 16% and expenses for buildings and grounds by 8%.
Revenue enhancement options that are under consideration would require the support of voters to pass a 20-year bond and/or increased local-option taxes to pay for expenses in the Streets Department and other infrastructure costs.
The City Council discussed on Monday increasing fees for mobile food vendors and increasing the writing of fines for speeding violations in the city, other than just on Main Street.
“This would be done for safety and also as revenue enhancement,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman, whose goal has been to explore as many options as possible.
Already, sewer and water fees have been raised by 4.99% to raise revenue to offset an expected $463,000 deficit next fiscal year. Reducing funding for the Bellevue Public Library was on the table Monday.
Operational expenses for the library are budgeted at $79,000. City Councilman Doug Brown described library funding as subordinate to funding for streets, sewer and other infrastructure needs.
“Unfortunately, the library is not a need when we don’t have enough money for the marshal, water, sewer and streets,” Brown said.
City Councilman Chris Johnson pushed back, saying the library funding is a “good investment” and provides essential services for children who may not have other places to go after school.
Goldman suggested moving library funding to the Streets Department and elsewhere and using a tax levy increase to make up the difference.
Brown has also called for raising business license fees from $100 to $150 or $200 per year and ending the policy of waiving city park fees for nonprofit groups.
“We should charge them the same fee as everyone else,” Brown said.
He also made plans to request funding from the Bellevue Urban Renewal Agency to help cover the cost of purchasing or renting vehicles for the Public Works Department and work on city streets.
The next Bellevue URA meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.
The City Council went through the budget line by line and proposed minor cuts amounting to thousands of dollars. Following personnel losses, the city has relied on several outside contractors in the administrative, water and sewer departments.
Interim City Treasurer Jasmine Griffin took notes and will follow up with the council prior to final budget hearing on Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. Public comment will be allowed.
Griffin said that following failed efforts to secure grant funding for 2024, no grant funding is currently available.
“It’s possible that some revenue enhancement actions could take place in 2024,” Griffin said.
Goldman said public outreach for bonds and LOT increases would need to take place quickly to prepare for a November ballot initiative and a successful vote.
“Time is a-ticking,” Goldman said. ￼
