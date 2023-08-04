City of Bellevue
The Bellevue City Council held a budget hearing on Monday focused on cutting expenses and raising revenues in 2024. The city is facing a major deficit in revenue and possible curtailment of city services after several years of spending of funds accumulated during the pandemic.

The draft budget for fiscal year 2024—which starts Oct. 1—calls for a 50% cut to the Community Development Department, a 14% cut to the Marshal’s Office, an 11% cut to streets funding, and a 10% cut to the parks budget.

The proposed budget would increase the administrative budget by 16% and expenses for buildings and grounds by 8%.

