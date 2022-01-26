The federal government approved some $6 trillion in total relief funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Bellevue received $773,044 of that money, and plans to spend it mostly on infrastructure.
Mayor Kathryn Goldman responded to Bellevue resident Chris Watkins’ request for an accounting of the relief funds with a report at the City Council meeting Monday. She said the city’s response reflects the city’s ongoing efforts at “transparency” with regard to city finances.
The bulk of relief funding, $528,276, came from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which allocated $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial and tribal governments.
Half of Bellevue’s share, or $264,138, was put into the city’s water account: $163,472.17, or 61.89%, to pay for a water line replacement at Seaman’s Creek and water metering; $50,000, or 18.93%, went for sewer liner upgrades; the remaining $50,665.82, 19.19%, to cover “premium pay” for 31 city employees facing what Goldman described as particularly challenging circumstances during the pandemic.
The additional $264,138 of ARPA funds is expected to arrive in June, said City Clerk/Treasurer Marian Edwards. A city memo states that $214,137.99 will also go towards the water line at Seaman’s Creek, the water meter project and other needed upgrades to the water distribution system. The remaining $50,000 is planned for sewer liner replacements, but the funding could land elsewhere.
“All of these expenditures will be discussed during 2023 budget hearings and the public is invited to participate,” states the memo.
With a large amount of the overall funding as of yet unspent, Edwards said the city still has work to do on allocations.
“We must use the ARPA funds by the end of 2024 or give it back,” Edwards said. “Our plan of course is to spend them.”
The city also received $83,600 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Nearly $60,000 of that ($59,899.07 or 71.65%) was dedicated to the Marshall’s Office and Fire Department for salaries and benefits, COVID-19 protection, remote meetings and cleaning supplies. The remaining $23,700.93, or 28.35%, was spent on legal fees for COVID-19 ordinances; legal notices for construction sites; City Hall computer network upgrades to allow staff to work remotely or while social distancing; software and licenses to support remote working; consulting fees for installation and set-up for all computer-related items; disinfecting/cleaning supplies; personal protective equipment; hand-washing stations; and construction and electrical upgrades to customer service areas of city buildings for customer and staff safety.
Lastly, the city received $161,168 from the Idaho Governor’s Public Safety Grants Initiative, which was designed to provide property tax relief. The city opted to forego a 3% property tax hike in order to receive the funding, which was spent entirely on “public safety” wages and benefits for the Marshal’s Office and Fire Department, Edwards said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In