The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will continue to discuss the city’s capital improvement plan update, the first since 2014, in hopes of using it to establish the city’s first development impact fee.
The fee would be charged to developers based on a pro-rated projected cost for improvements needed to accommodate new growth in the city. Monday’s public hearing will begin at 6 p.m.
The draft CIP calls for nearly $4.8 million in capital improvements, or city infrastructure projects, from 2020 to 2025. It was written based on input from all city departments as to what they would require over the next five years.
Richard Caplan, who wrote the draft plan, called it was “ambitious” based on the city’s previously modest capital expenditures. He said it would need to be recalculated if annexation of the proposed 227-acre Eccles Flying Hat Ranch goes through. The plan already takes into account the 205-unit Strahorn subdivision.
“The capital improvement plan should be a balance between what is realistic and what is aspirational,” Caplan said in an interview.
Bellevue’s CIP calls for $1.4 million in sewer system upgrades, $448,000 for the water system, $2 million in street upgrades, $52,000 in library expenses, a new city hall at the same site costing $500,000 and other expenses.
The city’s capital improvement plan and associated development impact fees will likely have a significant impact on the city’s finances. Hailey, for instance, updated its capital improvement plan in 2016 to undertake $12.8 million in capital improvements over 10 years, with $4 million coming from development impact fees and $8.8 million from general fund revenue.
Earlier this month the P&Z Commission sought various clarifications from department heads on projected expenses.
