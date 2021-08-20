With an eye towards the future direction of the city’s Marshal’s Office, Bellevue officials and city leaders will meet with citizens in Memorial Park at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 to discuss policing priorities and public concerns.
A brief presentation on current staffing and general operations will open the meeting, which will then shift to focus on a “community discussion” seeking input on where the city’s police department should go from here.
Mayor Ned Burns, City Council President Kathryn Goldman, and Councilman Greg Cappel will attend the meeting, according to a press release from the city, and they encourage all who are interested to join in the discussion. State-certified translator April Pina will provide Spanish translation services.
“Over the last several meetings, the council has discussed priorities for the Marshal’s Department during the budgeting process,” says Goldman. “Given the issues the department has faced over the last year, the council wants to hear from all members of the community about their concerns for the coming year and what policing might look like in Bellevue going forward.”
Bellevue Marshal Mynde Heil recently brought forward a proposal to build a new Marshal’s Office building and evidence room, which she said should be included in the city’s capital improvement plan.
“With regards to the Marshal’s budget, it’s one of the biggest line items in the budget,” Burns said. “Safety is obviously important, but we want to make sure that we’re providing the safety that best fits our citizens’ wants and at the cost that they’re comfortable with.”
Heil and Assistant Marshal Kirtus Gaston are planning to attend the meeting.
“We welcome this opportunity to partner with the community and address some of their concerns” Heil said. “Paying for experienced, well-trained officers comes at a cost for the appropriate education and enforcement balance this community deserves.”
The meeting will take place outside in Bellevue’s Memorial Park on Third Street between Cedar and Elm Streets from 6-8 p.m. To encourage social distancing and to ensure people can easily be heard, the city will provide microphones and a public address system. The city will also provide refreshments. For questions about the meeting, contact the Bellevue Marshal’s Office at (208) 788-3692.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In