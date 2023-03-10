Eccles Flying Hat East

The Bellevue City Council will on Monday continue a discussion about a plan to split half of its area of city impact in the 227-acre Flying Hat Ranch East and share equal control over zoning of the area with the city of Hailey.

The discussion will take place at 5:30 p.m. during a public hearing. It follows a meeting on Feb. 13 that halted the process, which would cede about 100 acres to Hailey’s ACI.

“Frankly, I don’t think Bellevue has had much input into the ACI split discussions,” Bellevue City Council Chair Doug Brown said in an interview. “The council agreed that we need to get our feet under us.”

