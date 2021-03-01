The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a virtual public hearing today at 6 p.m. to consider business and licensing regulations for mobile food vendors, or food trucks.
The city’s planning staff initiated a text amendment to city code in 2019 to allow food trucks to conduct business in city limits, but the initiative was pushed back by other developments and the pandemic.
“The city has a lot of requests from mobile food vendors to set up within the city limits” states a city staff memo. “Staff are bringing the application back around for an updated recommendation.”
The proposed changes to city code include a definition for mobile food vendors, location requirements and an annual license that would cost $100. The proposed change would also require a Health District certification.
The P&Z Commission tonight will also hold a public hearing to consider changes to commercial building design standards, including a provision that would require any addition or renovation to be designed to “create a cohesive whole.”
