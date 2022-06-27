As the Fourth of July approaches, concerns have been raised about the threat of wildfires posed by fireworks.
Bellevue Fire Chief Greg Beaver will address the Bellevue City Council today, Monday, as elected officials consider a resolution declaring a ban on the use of fireworks in “areas which constitute a severe fire threat.”
According to draft resolution posted online, the areas of “severe threat" would be based on “vegetative conditions” during the fire season, which runs from June 1 through October 31 in any given year.
“Fireworks” are defined as “any combustible or explosive composition, or any substance or combination of substances, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation.”
The city would use guidelines provided by the U.S. government and would not include automotive safety flares, “toy guns, toy cannons, party poppers, or 'pop-its' or other devices which contain .25 of a grain or less or explosives.”
The City Council will also welcome today newly hired Public Works Director Tom Mong and will consider approving an expense of $75,000 from the Fire Capital Savings Fund for the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatuses.
For full coverage, stay tuned to the Idaho Mountain Express.
Click here to join the Bellevue Common Council Meeting via ZOOM using your computer, tablet, or smartphone, or go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83765956775?pwd=rPDCKPl-Z8lSfGRlL1oCWj6lneNUmx.1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In